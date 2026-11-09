NASA Expands Moon Base Contracts To $10 Billion As SpaceX And Blue Origin Win New Lunar Missions

NASA expands its Commercial Lunar Payload Services framework with a $10 billion ceiling, awarding major contracts to SpaceX, Blue Origin, and other aerospace firms to build a permanent Moon base at the South Pole.

NASA announced a significant expansion of its Commercial Lunar Payload Services framework, opening competition for up to $10 billion in contracts to deliver cargo and infrastructure to the Moon. This major initiative aims to establish a permanent human base at the lunar south pole, marking a pivotal step in the agency's long-term exploration strategy.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman and officials George Alderman, Carlos Garcia-Galan, Nicky Fox, and Danya Ise revealed these updates on November 7th at the MAX POWER aerospace expo and air show held at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The agency raised the cap on its existing CLPS contract from $2.6 billion to $4.2 billion to fund the early phases of the Moon base effort, distinct from the new $10 billion ceiling which covers future task orders over ten years rather than immediate commitments.

Also read NASA Awards $10B Lunar Framework to SpaceX Blue Origin as PROMISE Rover Mission Targets 2028

This structural change allows eight key aerospace companies to compete for future lunar delivery missions under the updated framework. The eligible entities include SpaceX, Blue Origin, Firefly Aerospace, Intuitive Machines, iSpace US, Lockheed Martin Space, Northrop Grumman Space Systems, and Voyager Technologies. By increasing the financial ceiling, NASA intends to accelerate the development of sustainable infrastructure required for a sustained American presence at the Moon's South Pole before any astronauts return.

Blue Origin secured a $94 million contract to transport NASA's nuclear-powered PROMISE rover to the lunar South Pole, with a performance-based option potentially adding another $140 million to the deal. The six-wheeled Polar Rover for Observation, Mapping, and In-Situ Exploration is designed to study surface and subsurface conditions near the pole, specifically targeting areas believed to contain water ice. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory will construct the rover using spare flight hardware and engineering test models originally developed for the Curiosity and Perseverance Mars rovers.

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Blue Origin plans to launch the PROMISE rover aboard its Mark 1 lander with a targeted launch date in late 2028. The mission is expected to run for 18 months, providing extensive data on the lunar environment. This timeline aligns with NASA's broader Artemis schedule, which aims to return humans to the Moon while simultaneously building the industrial base required for long-term sustainability and eventual Mars missions.

SpaceX received a separate award under an existing lunar logistics contract to demonstrate critical communication capabilities for the future Moon Base. Elon Musk's company will launch its Starship rocket in 2028 to deploy communications satellites into the region between Earth and the Moon. This deployment is a crucial step toward establishing a robust communications network that will link astronauts, mission controllers, and future lunar infrastructure.

NASA awarded roughly $1.3 billion in combined transportation task orders to Arrow Science and Technology, Blue Origin, and Impulse Space. These missions will test advanced technologies for shuttling cargo between Earth and the Moon, including sophisticated navigation systems and robotic drones designed to scout landing sites ahead of time. This testing is essential for ensuring the safety and efficiency of regular supply runs to the lunar surface.

In a complementary move, NASA selected Honeybee Robotics, a Blue Origin company, along with Redwire and Yank Technologies, to manufacture components for a planned power and communications tower. This tower will integrate solar power with wireless power transfer to support continuous operations on the Moon. These commercial partnerships are designed to deliver equipment and infrastructure elements before any crewed missions arrive, ensuring that astronauts have essential resources ready upon landing.

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"We are building the Moon Base mission by mission," NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said. "When our astronauts return to the Moon, they will arrive with the first elements of the Moon Base already waiting for them on the surface." The announcement followed an Oval Office meeting on October 28, where President Donald Trump met with Administrator Isaacman and members of the Artemis III crew.

NASA officials stated that lunar operations serve as a critical testing ground and stepping stone toward future crewed missions to Mars. The agency emphasizes that establishing a permanent base is not an end goal in itself, but a necessary phase to prove technologies and logistical methods for deep space exploration. The agency has said it wants to use lunar operations as a step toward future crewed missions to Mars.