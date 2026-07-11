NASA Awards $10B Lunar Framework to SpaceX Blue Origin as PROMISE Rover Mission Targets 2028

NASA selected SpaceX, Blue Origin and six other companies to compete for up to $10 billion in lunar delivery contracts, and awarded Blue Origin a separate contract to deliver the nuclear-powered PROMISE rover to the lunar south pole by late 2028.

NASA has officially opened its Commercial Lunar Payload Services framework to a maximum combined value of $10 billion over ten years, inviting Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to compete for critical lunar delivery contracts. This expanded ceiling supports the agency's aggressive timeline to establish a permanent, sustained human presence at the Moon's south pole by the end of the decade. The new framework represents a strategic ceiling for future task orders rather than immediate cash awards, allowing NASA to scale infrastructure support as mission requirements evolve.

The space agency also increased the maximum value of its existing Commercial Lunar Payload Services contract from $2.6 billion to $4.2 billion to accelerate the initial phase of its lunar base construction. This financial boost ensures that commercial partners have sufficient funding to deliver the heavy equipment and habitat components needed before the first astronauts return to the surface. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman emphasized that the base will be built mission by mission, ensuring elements are waiting on the surface when crews arrive.

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Alongside the major contract framework expansion, Blue Origin secured a separate $94 million base contract to deliver NASA's nuclear-powered PROMISE rover to the lunar south pole. An additional $140 million in performance-based options is available if the mission meets specific operational milestones. The six-wheeled vehicle, formally known as the Polar Rover for Observation, Mapping, and In-Situ Exploration, is designed to examine the lunar subsurface for water ice deposits.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is manufacturing the PROMISE rover by repurposing spare flight components and engineering test models from the Curiosity and Perseverance Mars rovers. This cost-reduction strategy leverages proven technology to accelerate development while minimizing financial risk. Blue Origin will utilize its Mark 1 lunar lander to transport the rover, with the agency targeting a late-2028 launch window for the eighteen-month scientific mission.

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Six other aerospace companies joined the competition for these lunar delivery missions, including Firefly Aerospace, Intuitive Machines, iSpace US, Lockheed Martin Space, Northrop Grumman Space Systems, and Voyager Technologies. These firms represent a diverse coalition of established defense contractors and emerging space startups vying to become primary logistics providers for the Artemis program. Their participation underscores the growing commercial ecosystem supporting NASA's deep space exploration goals.

NASA also awarded six transportation task orders worth approximately $1.3 billion combined to Arrow Science and Technology, Blue Origin, and Impulse Space. These missions will serve as critical technology demonstrators for moving cargo between Earth and the Moon, testing advanced navigation systems and robotic drones. The data gathered will refine landing site selection and logistics planning for future crewed missions.

SpaceX received a separate assignment under an existing lunar logistics contract to deploy communications satellites aboard its Starship rocket into the cislunar region in 2028. This demonstration aims to establish a robust communications network connecting astronauts, mission controllers, and surface infrastructure. The satellites will help solve the connectivity challenges inherent in operating far beyond Earth orbit.

Additional awards were granted to Honeybee Robotics, a subsidiary of Blue Origin, Redwire, and Yank Technologies for components of a planned lunar power and communications tower. This system will integrate solar power generation with wireless power transfer technology to support continuous operations on the lunar surface. The projects collectively aim to establish a sustained American presence at the south pole.

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NASA officials, including Administrator Jared Isaacman and George Alderman, outlined the Moon base update in November 2026. President Donald Trump previously met with Isaacman and the Artemis III crew members in the Oval Office to discuss the strategic importance of the lunar program. The agency expects commercial partners to deliver essential equipment and infrastructure well before the arrival of human explorers.