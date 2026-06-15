NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Chris Williams, currently aboard the International Space Station, will answer prerecorded STEM questions from students in New Jersey during a live Earth-to-space call. The event, hosted by Newton Public Schools for K-12 students and the community, aims to inspire interest in space exploration and STEM careers. Media coverage requires prior RSVP. The International Space Station, continuously inhabited for over 25 years, serves as a platform for scientific research and technology testing that benefits Earth and supports future deep space missions, including NASA's Artemis program to the Moon and eventual Mars exploration.

Article NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Chris Williams collect frozen research samples while living and working aboard the International Space Station . Students in New Jersey will hear from NASA astronauts Chris Williams and Jessica Meir as they answer prerecorded STEM questions while aboard the The Earth-to-space call will begin at 12:05 p.m. EDT, Thursday, June 18, and will stream live on the agency’sThis event is hosted by Newton Public Schools in Newton, New Jersey, for students in grades K-12 and members of the community.

This unique opportunity aims to deepen understanding of space exploration and enhance awareness of STEM careers. Media interested in covering the event must RSVP no later than 5 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, June 17, to Dr. Joseph Piccirillo at: 973-383-7392, x4229 or For more than 25 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing skills needed to explore farther from Earth.

Astronauts communicate with NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through Research and technology investigations taking place aboard the space station benefit people on Earth and lay the groundwork for other agency deep space missions. As part of NASA’s program, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars, inspiring the world through discovery in a new Golden Age of innovation and exploration.





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