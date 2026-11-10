Naruto Live-Action Movie Loses Producer Jeremy Latcham After DC Studios Shake-Up

Jeremy Latcham, a former producer on the Naruto live-action movie, is now leading DC Studios after Gunn and Safran stepped down. The film is still targeting a Spring 2027 release.

The Naruto live-action movie is in development, and its production circle has been reshaped by upheaval at DC Studios. The shake-up followed the Warner Bros. and Paramount merger and the recent Skydance merger, which brought the surprise departure of DC Studios leadership. Gunn and Safran have stepped down, and former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham has been named the new president and CEO of DC Studios.

Latcham had also been attached to the Naruto project as one of its producers. He worked alongside writer and director Destin Daniel Cretton, Jeyun Munford through Hisako, and Avi Arad, Ari Arad and Emmy Yu of Arad Productions. His new role at DC Studios now puts his future involvement in the film in question.

Also read Skydance Names Jeremy Latcham DC Studios President, Replacing Gunn and Safran

How Leadership Changes Affect the Naruto Film

Jeremy Latcham's move to DC Studios leaves one of the film's producer seats in transition. The source reporting describes the loss of this producer as a possible change to the project's development path.

The film has not yet begun production. Because of that timing, the immediate effect on the project may be limited, although the final outcome is unclear. Cretton has said that he has worked closely with original Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto, so the creative relationship with the source material remains a central part of the project's identity.

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A worldwide casting search was launched earlier this year for the leading roles of Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Harada. No official casting has been announced so far, so the search is still open and the roles remain unfilled.

Competing Views on the Impact of the Exit

One view is that losing a single producer will not significantly disrupt the film. The project still has several other names attached as it moves into development, and Lionsgate and Sony Pictures remain involved in its distribution and financing.

A second view is that fewer producers could make the creative process more efficient. Fewer dissenting voices in the room may help the team reach decisions faster, which could support a stronger final result.

The opposing view is that the same change could create uncertainty. Without one of its producers, the film may face gaps in creative direction at a stage when planning is still taking shape. Both outcomes are possible, and the source material does not indicate which will prevail.

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What the Naruto Movie Faces Next

Lionsgate will oversee the domestic release and production of the film. Sony Pictures is co-financing the project and will handle its worldwide launch. The film is currently scheduled for a Spring 2027 release.

Beyond the producer change, the film faces broader pressures to succeed with audiences. Adapting a widely known manga into a live-action feature carries high expectations from fans of the original series. The loss of one producer may prove to be one of the smaller challenges the production must address.

Larger potential issues could emerge as development continues. Upcoming decisions on casting the three lead roles, along with the continued creative direction from Cretton and the producing team, will shape how the project moves forward. Readers should watch for official casting announcements and any updates on the production schedule.