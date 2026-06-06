NARS Launches Natural Matte Longwear Foundation with 24-Hour Wear and Skincare Benefits

NARS introduces its first new foundation in four years, the Natural Matte Longwear Foundation, promising up to 24 hours of wear, medium-to-full coverage, and a natural matte finish. With 46 shades and skincare ingredients like niacinamide, it aims to blur pores, control oil, and improve skin texture over time.

NARS has unveiled its latest foundation, the Natural Matte Longwear Foundation, marking the brand's first new base product in four years. This launch is significant for beauty enthusiasts who often switch foundations based on the occasion, season, or desired coverage.

The new formula promises an impressive 24-hour wear time, a flawless medium-toverage finish, and a natural-looking glow that lasts throughout the day. Designed particularly with summer in mind, it offers oil control and a matte finish without compromising on a breathable, skin-like appearance. The foundation comes in 46 shades spanning cool, warm, and neutral undertones, ensuring inclusivity for a wide range of skin tones.

Its key technologies include Weightless Blur Technology with instant filter powder to create a seamless, buildable blurring effect that doesn't appear heavy, even in natural light. Oil-absorbing microspheres work to manage surface shine, helping maintain a matte complexion during hot and humid days.

Additionally, the formula is powered by a pore-refining trio of niacinamide, peptides, and micro greens, clinically proven to improve the look of pores and skin texture within two weeks of regular use. A review of the product notes that despite its medium-to-full coverage, the serum-like texture allows for lightweight application and buildable coverage. The finish is described as a satin-like sheen rather than a flat matte, preventing a dry or cakey look.

It effectively blurred pores, did not cling to dry patches, and resisted creasing or oxidizing. While the reviewer prefers lighter coverage for everyday summer wear, they recommend this foundation for special occasions and anticipate it will be a hit with those who favor fuller coverage. Overall, the NARS Natural Matte Longwear Foundation combines long-wearing performance with skincare benefits, positioning itself as a versatile option for anyone seeking a reliable, matte base that enhances skin over time





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NARS Foundation Natural Matte Longwear 24-Hour Wear Foundation Matte Foundation With Skincare Pore Blurring Foundation Longwear Foundation Foundation For Summer Medium Coverage Foundation Inclusive Foundation Shades

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