NARS Launches First Foundation in Four Years: Natural Matte Longwear Foundation

NARS introduces its first foundation in four years, the Natural Matte Longwear Foundation, promising 24-hour wear, medium coverage, and a natural-looking glow. Powered by advanced skincare technology, it improves skin texture and pore appearance. Available in 46 shades, it offers a breathable, non-cakey finish suitable for special occasions or full-coverage enthusiasts.

Finding the perfect foundation often involves trying out different formulas to suit various looks and seasons. NARS , a renowned beauty brand, has launched its first foundation in four years, the NARS Natural Matte Longwear Foundation, promising up to 24 hours of wear, a flawless medium-coverage finish, and a natural-looking glow that lasts throughout the day.

This foundation is powered by advanced skincare technology, improving skin texture and pore appearance in just two weeks. It is available in 46 shades, catering to a wide range of cool, warm, and neutral undertones. Unlike many matte foundations, it doesn't leave the skin looking flat or cakey, thanks to its breathable serum-like formula. The foundation's Weightless Blur Technology and oil-absorbing microspheres help maintain a skin-like finish even on hotter days.

Clinically proven to improve the appearance of pores and skin texture, it includes a pore-refining trio of niacinamide, peptides, and micro greens. While it may not be an everyday foundation for everyone, it is an excellent option for special occasions or those who prefer a full-coverage look. The NARS Natural Matte Longwear Foundation is a great choice for those seeking a long-wearing, pore-blurring, and oil-controlling foundation for the summer





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NARS Foundation Matte Longwear Skincare Beauty Summer

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NARS Launches Natural Matte Longwear Foundation with 24-Hour Wear and Skincare BenefitsNARS introduces its first new foundation in four years, the Natural Matte Longwear Foundation, promising up to 24 hours of wear, medium-to-full coverage, and a natural matte finish. With 46 shades and skincare ingredients like niacinamide, it aims to blur pores, control oil, and improve skin texture over time.

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