NARS launches first foundation in four years: Fresh, lightweight matte with up to 24 hours shine control and pore-perfecting formula

NARS, the cult-favourite make-up brand, has reentered the skin category with a completely revamped offering: the NARS Natural Matte Longwear Foundation. It promises an unexpectedly lightweight application whilst offering up to 24 hours of shine control and weightless wear. The foundation features a unique pore-perfecting formula, giving medium-to-full coverage with a soft-focus effect that instantly blurs imperfections.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more NARS has launched their first foundation in four years, reentering the skin category with a new 24-hour wear and a pore-perfecting finish.

Following in the footsteps of the Light Reflecting Foundation, launched back in February 2022, comes the new NARS Natural Matte Longwear Foundation. NARS Natural Matte Longwear Foundation, 30ml Looking for a new matte foundation for the warmer spring and summer months? The new NARS Natural Matte Longwear Foundation promises to deliver up to 24 hours of shine control and weightless wear.

Formulated with a pore-perfecting formula, it gives a medium-to-full coverage with a soft-focus effect that instantly blurs the look of imperfections. £43.50 Sho





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NARS Foundation Matte Foundation Pore-Perfecting Formula Up To 24 Hours Of Shine Control Weightless Wear Mineral Foundation

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NARS launches first foundation in four years: Fresh, lightweight matte with up to 24 hours shine control and pore-perfecting formulaNARS, the cult-favourite make-up brand, has reentered the skin category with a completely revamped offering: the NARS Natural Matte Longwear Foundation. It promises an unexpectedly lightweight application whilst offering up to 24 hours of shine control and weightless wear. The foundation features a unique pore-perfecting formula, giving medium-to-full coverage with a soft-focus effect that instantly blurs imperfections.

Read more »