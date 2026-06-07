Narrowing Lead in LA Election as Vote Count Stalls Amid Fraud Probe

Fresh results show reality‑star candidate Pratt ahead of rival by just 7,494 votes, down from a 20,000‑vote margin. Vote share for Pratt fell to 27.3% while his opponent rose to 26.2% with 78% of ballots counted. Meanwhile, the U.S. Attorney's office and FBI are launching election‑fraud investigations and a voter‑roll audit. Scrutiny also falls on Los Angeles County Registrar Dean Logan as hundreds of thousands of ballots remain uncounted, and Pratt's family deals with personal fallout from a recent fire.

Fresh election results showed Pratt ahead by just 7,494 votes, a steep drop from a margin of more than 20,000 only a day earlier. The former reality star posted a photo of Russell Crowe from the film “A Brilliant Mind,” in which he portrays a mathematician.

Her share of the vote jumped from 24.9% to 26.2%, while Pratt slipped from 28.2% to 27.3%. Roughly 78% of ballots had been counted as of Saturday. The post came a day after Los Angeles’ top federal prosecutor announced that his office is pursuing several election fraud investigations alongside the FBI as questions continue to mount over California’s slow-moving vote count.

First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli told The California Post on Friday that he is working with the Department of Justice “to conduct a comprehensive audit of California’s voter rolls. ”People have been contacting our office wanting to provide information. We have established a dedicated email address for this purpose.

Meanwhile Pratt’s wife, Heidi, was spotted running errands in Carpinteria, where Pratt said his family has “sheltered up” at his father’s house after their home burned down in the Palisades Fire. Back in Los Angeles, attention remained fixed on the county’s ballot-counting center, where workers continued processing large numbers of outstanding ballots. The prolonged count has also renewed scrutiny of Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan, the official overseeing the process.

Logan, whose total compensation is nearly $450,000 annually, is facing questions as several key races remain unresolved and hundreds of thousands of ballots await counting.





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Los Angeles Election Vote Count Delay Election Fraud Investigation Dean Logan Pratt Campaign

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