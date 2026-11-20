Tilda Swinton and Emma Mackey, 'Narnia's' White Witches of past and present, were both on hand as the Marrakech Film Festival opened on Friday night.

‘Narnia’ White Witches Tilda Swinton and Emma Mackey Excited to Meet for the First Time at Marrakech Film Festival: ‘My Absolute Dream’Swinton played the character in the original “Chronicles of Narnia” film trilogy, whereas Mackey — who is serving on the festival’s jury — takes on the role in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “The Magician’s Nephew” movie at Netflix.

Marrakech Film Festival Grows Its Awards-Season Clout With 'Artificial,' 'The Debut,' 'Fjord' and Other Oscar Hopefulson the red carpet, Swinton — who served as Marrakech jury president in 2019 — said she hasn’t yet met Mackey, but hopes to say hello this weekend.

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“I don’t know her … I’ll say, ‘I don’t know you, but nice to meet you! '” she said. “I’m excited for her. ” Mackey, on the other hand, said they have a group dinner planned for Saturday night, where they’ll officially meet for the first time.

“It’s thrilling, my absolute dream person,” she said. Does Mackey plan to ask Swinton for any advice?

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“I mean, what would I… She’s the queen. I wouldn’t even know how to breathe around her, I don’t think. So step by step. ”“I love that it’s a festival that honors first and second time filmmakers.

I think it’s very smart,” she continued.

“You know how hard it is to make a movie and get them financed and how miraculous it is to get everything aligned, so I’m very hopeful and I’m happy to be a part of that. ” This year’s edition of Marrakech Film Festival is presided over by Marion Cotillard, with jurors joining Mackey including “Phantom Thread” star Vicky Krieps, Danish actor Claes Bang, French actor-director Gilles Lellouche, “The Voice of Hind Rajab” helmer Kaouther Ben Hania, “All of Us Strangers” filmmaker Andrew Haigh, Franco-Senegalese helmer Ramata-Toulaye Sy and Moroccan director-producer Saïd Hamich Benlarbi.

“I don’t want to have a mission or to expect anything — I expect good movies and to be moved and to be questioned, obviously, but just to enjoy watching movies together and talk about it,” she said. The Oscar winner was similarly passionate in her speech during the ceremony, in which she posed the question: “Does a competition between artists really make sense?

” “The way we experience a film is so personal that what moves one of us may deeply resonate in a completely different way with someone else,” she added.

“But a film festival is also, and above all, a way of shining a light. And these films, especially first and second films, need that light, that attention and that recognition. Making a film is an act of courage. ” Cotillard, whose work has spanned French arthouse films and Hollywood fare like “The Dark Night Rises” and “Inception,” has recently been the subject of fancasting for the new James Bond film starring Robert Pattinson.

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But when asked about the prospect on the red carpet, she kept mum: “Oh my God, I have no answer! ” The festival opened with Jesse Eisenberg’s musical comedy “The Debut,” starring Julianne Moore in an Oscar-tipped performance as a shy housewife who is forced out of her shell when she auditions for a regional theater production. Though neither Eisenberg nor Moore were present on Friday, the director sent through a short video message that was played before the screening.

“The film is kind of autobiographical — it’s about my love for community theater, which changed my life,” he said. “I hope you love it too and that you watch it communally, which is the way it was meant to be seen. Thank you so much. ” Festival director Mélita Toscan du Plantier said “it’s a shame” that Eisenberg and Moore couldn’t be at the fest, but acknowledged that “they are touring for the Oscars.

” “It’s a movie that everybody talks about, but we are proud to show the movie and I think people are going to like it,” she said. Toscan du Plantier also pointed out that “Artificial” will screen as part of the festival next week, with director Luca Guadagnino on hand and participating in a masterclass.

“It has been seen only one screening in New York and only one screening in London, so it’s a big gift for the people of Morocco to see it,” she added. “I had to sign an NDA when I saw it! ”Dear Oscars: Don’t Let Laika and ‘Wildwood’ Fail.

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