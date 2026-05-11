Narges Mohammadi Transferred to Tehran Hospital After Collapsing in Prison

Narges Mohammadi, a Nobel Peace laureate and human rights activist, has been transferred to a Tehran hospital after collapsing in prison. Her family and others described her condition as critical, and her foundation stated that she has been granted a prison sentence suspension on bail. However, her lawyer believes it is not enough and that she needs permanent, specialized care.

Narges Mohammadi , Nobel Peace laureate and human rights activist, has been transferred to a Tehran hospital after collapsing in prison. Her family and others described her condition as critical.

Her foundation stated that she has been granted a prison sentence suspension on bail, but her lawyer believes it is not enough and that she needs permanent, specialized care. The transfer was ordered by the Legal Medicine Organization, which stated that she needs to continue treatment outside prison under the supervision of her own medical team due to her multiple illnesses





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Narges Mohammadi Nobel Peace Prize Human Rights Activist Prisoner Collapsing In Prison Transfer To Tehran Hospital Sentence Suspension On Bail Multiple Illnesses Specialist Care Iranian Authorities Intelligence Agency Heart Attack Blood Clot In Lung Cardiac Care Unit Blood Pressure Oxygen To Breathe Can’T Talk Nobel Committee Iranian Authorities Transfer To Dedicated Medical Team In Tehran Life At Risk

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Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi is transferred to a Tehran hospital, her foundation saysNobel Peace laureate Narges Mohammadi has been transferred to a Tehran hospital after collapsing in prison. Her foundation says this comes after days of pleading by her family and others. Mohammadi has been granted a prison sentence suspension on bail. She had been imprisoned since December in Zanjan prison.

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Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi is transferred to a Tehran hospital, her foundation saysNobel Peace laureate Narges Mohammadi has been transferred to a Tehran hospital after collapsing in prison.

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Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi is transferred to a Tehran hospital, her foundation saysNobel Peace laureate Narges Mohammadi has been transferred to a Tehran hospital after collapsing in prison.

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Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi is transferred to a Tehran hospital, her foundation saysShe was moved more than a week after collapsing in prison. Her family says she needs ongoing treatment.

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