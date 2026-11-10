Naresh Bhatt Found Guilty of Murder in Death of Wife Mamta Kafle Bhatt

A Prince William County jury convicted Naresh Bhatt of first-degree murder in the July 2024 death of his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, after weeks of testimony.

A Prince William County jury found Naresh Bhatt guilty on all counts, including first-degree murder, in the July 2024 death and disappearance of his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt. The jury also convicted Naresh Bhatt of concealing a dead body and defiling a dead body. The jury deliberated for several hours before reaching its verdict, which followed weeks of testimony in the case.

The verdict came after a trial that included forensic blood evidence, internet search histories, and an admission from Naresh Bhatt on the witness stand that he dismembered his wife's body and discarded her remains. The Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney said the verdict represents an important measure of justice for Mamta Kafle Bhatt and her family.

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Prosecution Evidence Behind the Naresh Bhatt Verdict

Prosecutors argued that forensic blood patterns, digital search records, and surveillance footage proved that Naresh Bhatt deliberately killed his 28-year-old wife. The state presented this evidence over several weeks of testimony in the courtroom.

Naresh Bhatt was arrested in August 2024 and has been held without bond since that arrest. Throughout the proceedings he maintained that he did not kill his wife, and Mamta Kafle Bhatt's body remains missing.

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The defense case returned to the witness stand for the final stage of testimony. Naresh Bhatt was questioned about his online search history and about how he came upon his wife's body, before the defense rested its case in the trial.

Defense Argues Panic and PTSD Explain Bhatt Actions

Defense attorneys argued that Mamta Kafle Bhatt took her own life, and they contended that the state failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a homicide occurred. They described Naresh Bhatt's actions as a panic-driven response.

Naresh Bhatt testified that he found his wife dead on the bedroom floor on July 30, 2024. He told jurors that there was vomit on the floor and on her face, along with traces of blood, capsules, and signs of an agricultural pesticide used for fumigation. He said he performed CPR before deciding to cut up her body, starting by separating her legs from her torso.

Naresh Bhatt also told jurors that his body trembled uncontrollably when he found his wife and that she was already gone when he attempted CPR. He denied ever physically harming her, an answer the judge sustained, and said he never stopped loving her. He expressed remorse, saying he had not treated her emotionally well and had not helped her the way he used to.

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A clinical psychologist called by the defense, Barry Rosenfeld, testified that Naresh Bhatt exhibits signs of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Rosenfeld drew a sharp contrast between acute panic and the deliberate follow-up conduct, saying the decision to dispose of the body was the defendant's conclusion after he jumped to it under pressure.

Friends and Community React to the Bhatt Trial Testimony

Friends of Mamta Kafle Bhatt and local community members expressed intense horror and shock after Naresh Bhatt described dismembering her remains. The admission was made on the 17th day of the murder trial, and people gathered outside the Prince William County courthouse voiced outrage and disgust.

A friend identified as Khadkalama said that holding Gita, Mamta Kafle Bhatt's mother, was the hardest job of the day. She said Gita broke down badly and had to be walked outside the bathroom. The friend added that it was unfair to the world and that Naresh Bhatt had lied to everyone.