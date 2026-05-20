Narcissistic Abuse | A Clinical Psychologist's Journey to Understanding and Healing

A woman recounts her experience of living in an abusive relationship, highlighting the subtle and persistent tactics of her narcissistic husband, the challenges she faced in recognizing and standing against abuse, and her eventual healing and freedom.

The red flags had, in reality, been present in my marriage for years. My then husband, successful in various business interests, controlled and exploited me, denying me control over my work or leisure time.

Over time, I realized his patterns of controlling behavior including constant interruptions and a relentless focus on his own needs. It took professional training and self-reflection to understand that I was being abused. In response, I became hyper-vigilant, silencing myself, and appeasing him, all to avoid sparking his rages. I also suffered emotional abuse and fear for my safety.

Despite experiencing physical violence, I held no regrets, knowing I had given my all to make the marriage work. Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) was the diagnosis that finally made sense, confirming his manipulative behavior and lack of empathy. Looking back, I feel immense sadness and a strong sense of freedom





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Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) Narcissistic Abuse Maternal Burnout Hidden Abuse Hypervigilance Emotional Abuse

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