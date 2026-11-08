Naples Holiday Boat Parade Canceled as Seawall Repairs Shift to Emergency Pumps Amid El Niño Threat

The Naples Island Holiday Boat Parade is canceled for the first time in six years. Organizers cite unsafe high tides and crumbling seawalls in Long Beach, shifting funds to emergency flood defenses.

The Naples Improvement Association officially canceled the annual Naples Island Holiday Boat Parade on Saturday, marking the first suspension of the 1946 tradition since the onset of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

Organizers cited dangerous weather conditions and critical infrastructure failures in Long Beach as the primary reasons for the decision. The cancellation affects the 100 participating boat entries and the tens of thousands of spectators who typically attend the event each December.

Also read SoCal city eyes high-speed coastal ferry linking beach towns ahead of 2028 Olympics

Ben Fisher, President of the association, stated that the choice followed weeks of deliberations and a poll of 600 respondents. The survey revealed that most residents wanted the parade and all other holiday events in Naples canceled for this year due to safety concerns.

Forecasters anticipate a powerful El Niño season that will drive tides 6 to 18 inches above typical levels across the Long Beach coast. This rise is compounded by slow, wide swells of warm water known as Kelvin waves, expected to reach heights of 7.5 to 8.5 feet.

The highest water levels are predicted to arrive in the mornings and peak around Christmas Eve. Fisher emphasized that the combination of rising waters and deteriorating public infrastructure made it too unsafe to draw large crowds to the island during the holiday season.

Advertisement

A significant factor in the cancellation is the city's handling of the island's aging seawall and drainage systems. Fisher detailed ongoing frustrations with Long Beach officials, noting that the city has failed to adequately protect the neighborhood from the elements.

He described a scene where docks and gangways are being dismantled or sawed off by individual owners, while public and private properties are left to sandbag themselves. The seawall, which has shielded multimillion-dollar homes along the canals for decades, is currently in a state of significant disrepair.

The city originally evaluated the structure in 2009 and identified serious defects, initiating a six-phase repair plan. However, only two phases have been completed, and reconstruction efforts have halted due to shrinking oil revenue and uncertainty regarding federal disaster aid.

Fisher pointed out that the seawalls are crumbling, with exposed, rusted, and sharp rebar visible in many places where families normally sit on holiday evenings. When high tides arrive, water already spills over the seawalls in some spots, reaching depths of nearly two feet.

This flooding threatens private residences and sidewalks, creating hazardous conditions for both residents and potential visitors. City Council Member Kristina Duggan, whose district includes Naples, issued a statement on Saturday expressing respect for the association's decision.

Advertisement

She noted that the primary focus for the winter should be preparing the island for the upcoming severe weather. While asserting that the seawalls remain stable under high tidal pressure, Duggan confirmed that maintenance work will start next week to seal cold joints and reduce water seepage into the neighborhood.

Ben Fisher announced that the funds normally allocated for the parade will instead be directed toward pumps, hoses, plugs, and generators. He described these resources as desperate necessities for the waterways and neighbors who face regular flooding.

The Naples Island Holiday Boat Parade is a longstanding institution in Long Beach, having operated as a local tradition since 1946. What began as a small procession of decorated barges featuring singing church choirs has evolved into a major cultural event.

The event typically attracts approximately 60,000 spectators, making it a significant economic and social driver for the community. Residents and officials continue to disagree on how to prioritize funding between coastal protection measures and recreational amenities.

If a proposed 30-year bond to repair the seawall is approved, it would cost $5,100 per property annually when spread across the whole neighborhood. However, if the cost is limited only to homes along the seawalls, the price per property would jump to $48,000.

Duggan encouraged residents to prepare for the weather and expressed hope that the parade will return next year once safety concerns are addressed. The redirecting of parade funds to emergency supplies highlights the urgent need for infrastructure resilience in the face of climate change.