Napheesa Collier Dominates in Unrivaled 1-on-1 Tournament, Claims Historic $200,000 Prize

Napheesa Collier etched her name in history as the inaugural champion of the Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament, defeating Aaliyah Edwards in a thrilling three-game series. Collier seized dominance early, securing victories in the first and third games, while Edwards showcased her resilience by claiming the second game. Collier, seeded as the top contender, navigated her path to the finals with impressive wins over Katie Lou Samuelson, Rickea Jackson, and Azura Stevens.

Edwards, seeded eighth, embarked on her remarkable run to the finals by overcoming formidable opponents along the way. This historic victory earned Collier the largest cash prize in women's basketball history - a staggering $200,000. Furthermore, her triumph extended to her teammates on the Lunar Owls, who each received an additional $10,000 as a testament to Collier's leadership and the team's collective success. Edwards received a substantial $50,000 for her commendable second-place finish. In the context of a WNBA maximum salary hovering around $250,000, the financial rewards associated with this individual showcase of basketball prowess are truly remarkable. This groundbreaking tournament proved to be a resounding success, elevating Unrivaled's inaugural season to new heights. The upstart women's league has demonstrated a commitment to innovation from the outset, and Collier, who co-founded the league with Stewart, has capitalized on this opportunity in a most spectacular fashion.





