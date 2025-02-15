Napheesa Collier Becomes Unrivaled's First 1-on-1 Champion, Wins $1 Million

WNBA star Napheesa Collier made history by winning Unrivaled's 1-on-1 tournament and claiming a $1 million prize, the largest one-day payout in women's basketball history. Collier defeated Aaliyah Edwards in the final.

Napheesa Collier , a star for the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA , made history on Friday by becoming the first-ever champion of Unrivaled 's 1-on-1 tournament . Her victory earned her a staggering $1 million, the largest one-day prize in women's basketball history. Collier, who plays for Unrivaled 's Lunar Owls, defeated Aaliyah Edwards , a rising star from the Washington Mystics, in a best-of-three series.

Collier's dominant performance throughout the tournament showcased her incredible talent and skill. She averaged 29.3 points per game in Unrivaled's regular season, and her stifling defense proved crucial in her semifinal and final victories. In the decisive Game 3 against Edwards, Collier's shooting was unstoppable, making 4 of 6 shots and holding Edwards scoreless. Collier's triumph highlighted the growing popularity and financial opportunities within the women's basketball landscape. The tournament offered players a chance to compete at the highest level and earn significant rewards, demonstrating the increasing recognition and value placed on women's basketball. The 1-on-1 format provided a unique and exciting platform for showcasing individual skills and athleticism. Players like Collier and Edwards demonstrated their mastery of ball handling, shooting, and defensive prowess. Collier's victory sparked conversations about the future of women's basketball, emphasizing the potential for growth and innovation within the sport. The tournament's success paved the way for future opportunities, providing a platform for emerging stars and showcasing the incredible talent within the women's basketball community.





