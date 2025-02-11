Naoris Protocol Launches World's First Post-Quantum DePIN Testnet, Reaching 2.5 Million Transactions and 500,000 Users in its First Week

Naoris Protocol, a pioneer in decentralized cybersecurity, has achieved a major milestone with the launch of the world's first Post-Quantum DePIN Testnet. The platform has already surpassed 2.5 million transactions and 500,000 users within its first week, signifying a new era of robust security in the Web3 landscape. This groundbreaking development addresses the growing vulnerability of traditional cybersecurity in the face of evolving cyber threats and the advancement of quantum computing.

Naoris Protocol’s Decentralized Proof of Security (dPoSec) blockchain, powered by Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) and Decentralized SWARM AI, delivers a trustless, sovereign security framework. Aligned with the growing need for robust security solutions, dPoSec proves its ability to handle transactions at scale for any Web3 workloads — offering security in orders of magnitude beyond traditional AES/RSA-based cryptography. The overwhelming response to our DePIN Testnet confirms the demand for decentralized security solutions that eliminate single points of failure and enable collective resilience across Web2 and Web3. Participants in the Testnet not only protect their digital environment but also actively contribute to the creation of a Decentralized Cybersecurity Mesh network, designed to secure devices, applications, APIs, and critical systems across industries including finance, defense, healthcare, enterprises, and Web3 infrastructure. Naoris Protocol introduces the Sub-Zero Layer, which any blockchain can integrate to validate both physical infrastructure and on-chain transactions. Two game-changing use cases: Real-World Use Cases Driving Adoption Naoris Protocol has developed over 30 institutional and enterprise use case applications across multiple industries on top of its Post-Quantum Cryptography and dPoSec consensus: The July 2024 CrowdStrike outage underscored the vulnerabilities of centralized cybersecurity, crippling enterprises worldwide. Naoris Protocol’s DePIN model eliminates such risks by decentralizing security and trust validation, achieving exponentially greater resilience through post-quantum security by design. “By enabling continuous, decentralized security validation, we significantly reduce risk and restore trust in the digital world.” With the DePIN sector expected to reach $3.5 trillion by 2028, Naoris Protocol is positioning itself as the foundational security layer for Web2 and Web3 infrastructure, securing cloud computing, data storage, and IoT networks. Users can install the Naoris Wallet and activate a Browser Security Node (Naoris Light Node), which: Transforms devices into security validator nodes for real-time threat detection and mitigation. Blocks ads, trackers, phishing attempts, malware, and insecure connections, and de-anonymization scripts.





Decentralized Cybersecurity Post-Quantum Cryptography Web3 Dposec Depin Naoris Protocol Quantum Computing Security Blockchain

