Naomi Watts Defends Kim Kardashian Acting Skills on All's Fair Season Two

Naomi Watts refutes Kim Kardashian's claim that she hides behind costars on All's Fair, praising her growth and ad-libs during the Hulu series' second season.

Naomi Watts firmly rejected Kim Kardashian's suggestion that the reality star relies on her castmates for support during a joint appearance on The View. The discussion occurred on a Thursday while promoting the second season of the Hulu drama series All's Fair. Kardashian had previously admitted she could hide behind her co-stars if necessary.

Naomi Watts Defends Kim Kardashian Performance

Kim Kardashian claimed that creator Ryan Murphy was setting her up for success by surrounding her with the best of the best actors. She stated that she could hide behind her castmates because they are so amazing. Watts immediately shut down that notion with a direct response. She told Kardashian that she did not hide at all.

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The Oscar-nominated actress praised Kardashian's development as an actress. Watts noted that her co-star grew and expanded in extraordinary ways during the production of the show. She highlighted that Kardashian was ad-libbing on set throughout the filming of the second season. This detail underscored her confidence in the reality star's improvisational skills.

The View Cast Celebrates Season Two Success

Niecy Nash-Betts joined Watts in offering strong encouragement to Kardashian. The Emmy winner stated that Kardashian brought her A-game during the second season. She emphasized that the entire cast was impressed with her performance. Nash-Betts added that everyone on set felt proud of Kardashian's contributions to the project.

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View moderator Whoopi Goldberg also weighed in on Kardashian's professional journey. Goldberg observed that Kardashian has battled to be seen in the right way as an actress. She noted that Kardashian did not want people to think she was that other thing. This comment referenced the public perception of Kardashian's previous career in reality television.

All's Fair Ratings and Critical Reception

Watts addressed the negative reception the first season of All's Fair received from critics. She mentioned that the first season earned a zero percent score on Rotten Tomatoes upon its debut. Despite the critical failure, the show became Hulu's most-watched scripted series debut in three years. This viewership success indicates strong audience interest in the series.

Watts stated that conflicting opinions from critics did not affect the bond among the cast members. She described the group as a good and powerful set of friends. The strong interpersonal relationships on set allowed the actors to ignore external criticism. This unity helped sustain the cast through the challenging reception of their initial release.