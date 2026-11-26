Long overlooked, women’s personal care categories ranging from menopause to sexual health are getting a rebrand from founders in the space who wanted to approach things differently.

It’s 2026, and women’s sex drives are still taboo. A crop of modern brands want to change that, with better products, more education and packaging you want sitting on your bedside table.

Naomi Watts founded her brand, Stripes Beauty, after starting menopause at 36. She found her typical products no longer worked, and that she didn’t understand how to navigate this stage of life — unexpectedly early — because she never had conversations about it with her mother. Maude founder Éva Goicochea started her brand with a vision to bring more access and smarter design to products once relegated to hush-hush purchasing.

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Global Summit: New York, Watts and Goicochea sat down to discuss their experiences in creating brands for themselves first, what progress has been made in opening up access to women’s sexual health, and why getting older doesn’t mean that women should have to give up on their sex lives. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. I stumbled into menopause much earlier than I was prepared for.