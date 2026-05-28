Naomi Osaka's latest French Open fashion ensemble includes ivory train and gold jacket

Naomi Osaka keeps bringing the fashion in Paris. For her walk-on before a second-round win at the French Open the tennis star had on a metallic gold bomber jacket over her sequined gold playing dress offset by an ivory train in a look that mixes sportswear with couture.

Divers find 5 villagers alive in a flooded cave in Laos after more than a week trapped in darknessUS will need years to replenish stockpiles of advanced weapons used in Iran war, new analysis finds10 players to watch at the World CupThe Chicks announce intimate 'Taking the Long Way' 20th Anniversary Tour.

'This is our lives'AP Entertainment WireChinese online retailer Temu hit with $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronicsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsFatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin ZooBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angleBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itWhat to know about the Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola causing an outbreak in CongoHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseYou should be dancing, yeah.

Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageA look at the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha and their significance to Muslims around the worldGobierno de Trump ha pedido a fiscales no proceder contra presidenta de Venezuela, dicen fuentesUganda closes its border with Congo, where suspected cases of a rare Ebola type are surgingThe Afternoon WireUS will need years to replenish stockpiles of advanced weapons used in Iran war, new analysis finds10 players to watch at the World CupThe Chicks announce intimate 'Taking the Long Way' 20th Anniversary Tour.

'This is our lives'AP Entertainment WireChinese online retailer Temu hit with $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronicsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsFatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin ZooBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angleBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itWhat to know about the Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola causing an outbreak in CongoHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseYou should be dancing, yeah.

Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageA look at the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha and their significance to Muslims around the worldGobierno de Trump ha pedido a fiscales no proceder contra presidenta de Venezuela, dicen fuentes





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