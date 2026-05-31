Naomi Osaka Defies Critics with Eye-Catching Outfits at French Open

Naomi Osaka continues to make a statement with her fashion choices at the French Open, despite criticism from some of her opponents.

Naomi Osaka continued to defy her critics who claim she is turning the French Open into a fashion show as she strode on court with a coffee train attached to her glittering Eiffel Tower dress and sporting a new warm-up jacket.

The Japanese star was accused of not coming to Roland Garros to play tennis by her first-round opponent Laura Siegemund after arriving for her opening match in a flowing black skirt and corset made from her old Nike match outfits before unveiling a shimmering gold dress, which Osaka said she thought looked like the famous French monument at night. Osaka earns 7.5 million pounds a year in her deal with Nike and earlier this week posed for night-time pictures in front of the glittering Eiffel Tower.

For her third-round clash against Iva Jovic, Osaka walked out on Court Suzanne Lenglen with a flowing coffee train, a darker shade to the one she wore against Donna Vekic in the second round and a different warm-up jacket, this time in a more synched, peplum style. Naomi Osaka has refused to back down on her eye-catching costumes, turning up for her French Open third-round match in a billowing dress.

Fans clapped Osaka as she arrived on court and when she took the dress attachment off. While her first-round opponent took issue with her outfit, Vekic had no complaints after her defeat. Naomi Osaka has emerged as a fashion icon in the tennis world, known for her high-fashion outfits at tournaments. The Japanese star is renowned for her high-fashion outfits at tournaments and had emerged on Court Suzanne-Lenglen for her first match in a black corset with matching skirt.

The black corset and skirt was designed by couturier Kevin Garmanier, who works with upcycled materials, and deconstructed Osaka's old Nike competition outfits to create it. The pleated black skirt was made using the inner layers of one of her jackets while her old tennis skirts and dresses were also cut up and reused. The outfit was then covered in hundreds of hand-applied crystals.

Osaka wore a custom Nike dress for her French Open first-round match on Tuesday and had to remove her billowing black dress from the court, causing a disruption. Osaka has said that she likes to keep people on their toes and enjoys the community that has been built over her on-court outfits. The 28-year-old and four-time Grand Slam winner also wore a jellyfish-inspired dress at the Australian Open in January





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