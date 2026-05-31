Naomi Campbell's Secret to Staying Young at 56

Naomi Campbell, 56, has been a supermodel for four decades, but she still looks as flawless as she did in her heyday. She attributes her youthful looks to a health-focused daily routine and a strict diet.

Naomi Campbell cut a stylish figure as she stepped out amid her sun-soaked Portofino getaway on Saturday. The British supermodel, 56, caught the eye in a white floral halterneck mini dress which boasted elegant lace detailing.

She slipped her feet into comfy trainers and completed the look with shades, chic handbag and a fedora as she explored the celebrity hotspot. Soaking up the sun Naomi styled her long raven tresses poker straight and accessorised with numerous bracelets and necklaces. The catwalk queen took in the quaint Italian seaside town's sights as she strolled along the cobbled streets and enjoyed a spot of retail therapy.

Naomi, who celebrated her birthday last week, is one of the world's most famous supermodels in history. With a career spanning four decades, she grew up in the industry alongside Linda Evangelista and Cindy Crawford in the nineties. Yet the runway star looks just as flawless as she did in her heyday, with her glass skin complexion and jaw-dropping figure. She is a proud mother to her daughter, five, and son, two, whom she welcomed both via surrogate.

As she marks another year older, how does the supermodel maintain her youthful looks? Naomi prioritises a health-focused daily routine to sustain her radiance, with an anti-ageing approach. To make her immune system stronger, Naomi favours a banana smoothie packed with Baobab, Collagen, Artichoke and Moringa powder as well as Vitamin C and pomegranate oil.

Alongside her morning shake, Naomi takes her daily dose of vitamins - Zinc, EHB (echinacosides, hydrastine, berberine), liquid Vitamin C, Humacel, papaya seeds, Vitamin D and B12, Turmeric, black seed, probiotics as well as three multivitamins. For the times when she feels anxious or needs calming, Naomi revealed she takes natural Lavender oil. Naomi often only eats one meal a day at dinner to feel her best, but insists she doesn't deprive herself of anything.

'I eat my lunch. Lunch is my dinner, because I really only eat once a day', Naomi said. Speaking about what she does on 'treat day' Sunday, she said: 'Sunday is my treat, so I'll make desserts, my cakes and puddings.

' Naomi refrains from using dairy and gluten in her cooking, and has admitted in the past to fasting for days prior to a fashion show. 'I eat when I feel like it and I don't starve myself. If I want to do a day of just not eating, I do it and just do water or juice. Depends how I feel.

In the heat, sometimes I just want to do juice.

'It's never planned. It could be one day, it could be two days a week. It's just when I feel like doing it.

' Speaking on The Late Late Show in 2015, Naomi defended her eating habits are not 'a diet'. 'It's not a diet to me, I like it. I don't deprive myself of anything', she said. Naomi told Harper's BAZAAR US in 2014 that changing her diet to vegetarian has made her feel worlds better.

She said: 'I never thought I would . It was just something I decided to do. I don't know how long it's going to last, but I just feel lighter and easier.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Naomi Campbell Supermodel Portofino Health Routine Diet

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Miami Heat offseason priority list: Who's Gone, Who's Staying, Who Will Be AddedThe Miami Heat need to make major changes this offseason if they want to return to playoff contention next year. The Heat had a very disappointing season, and P

Read more »

Lions HC Dan Campbell On All-Pro Penei Sewell Changing Spots: He 'Can Do It All'Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed extreme confidence in offensive tackle Penei Sewell being able to change positions.

Read more »

UnitedHealthcare defrauded MassHealth of $100M, AG Campbell allegesUnited fired back that Campbell's lawsuit is 'meritless' and inaccurately captures the purpose of a managed care program.

Read more »

Dan Campbell Sets Perfect Tone For Lions Team That Has UnderachievedThe old Dan Campbell is gone.

Read more »