Naomi Banks Dating Advice Post Breakup Raya App Single Life

Supermodel Naomi Banks discusses her single status at 52 and dating preferences after splitting from partner Alexandre Belanger-Martin. She outlines her specific criteria for a new partner, including financial stability.

Supermodel Naomi Banks addressed her relationship status during an interview with photographers on Thursday, November 12. When asked if she was single and available for new romances, Banks confirmed her availability while dismissing the use of exclusive digital matchmaking platforms.

Banks Dismisses Exclusive Dating Apps

Banks stated clearly that while she might be single, she has no intention of joining elite dating applications. She expressed disbelief at the concept, noting that she was unfamiliar with the invitation-only app Raya.

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The supermodel emphasized that she does not engage in online dating despite acknowledging that other celebrities utilize such platforms. Stars like Eric Stonestreet and Chelsea Handler have previously been open about using mainstream apps such as Tinder and Bumble to find romance.

Raya, which launched in 2015, prides itself on being a members-only network for creative and influential individuals. Banks found the idea of using such a platform crazy, preferring to navigate the dating world without digital intermediaries.

Reflections on Post-Breakup Mindset

Banks first discussed her transition into single life during an appearance on Tuesday, November 10. She described herself as a 52-year-old woman ready to embrace a new chapter without feeling limited by her age.

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She rejected the notion that life is over once a relationship ends. Banks stated that it is never too late to start again and that she is actively living her femininity and enjoying her independence.

The supermodel did not further address the specifics of her breakup with Alexandre Belanger-Martin. She was first romantically linked to him in 2019. The exact date of their separation is not known to the public.

Banks and Belanger-Martin were last publicly spotted together at an event prior to the end of their relationship. No official statement regarding the split was released at the time.

Criteria for a Stable Partner

Banks outlined specific requirements for potential future partners, prioritizing stability over superficial traits. She admitted that when she was younger, she primarily looked for physical attractiveness and charisma.

Now, she emphasized that a man must have a job and a 401k plan. She stated that being a good father is essential and that a partner must be present and reliable.

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She also specified that a potential partner should not need her financial support. Banks wants someone who is self-sufficient and does not require her money.

She clarified that the person does not need to be wealthy, but must be stable and clear about their own life. This reflects a shift in her priorities as she navigates the dating landscape at 52.

Current Dating Landscape for Women

The discussion highlights broader trends in modern dating. Recent Census reports indicate that only about half of Americans are married.

Approximately 75 percent of young adults are currently single. This shift has changed the dynamics of romance, making it more common for individuals to remain single for longer periods.

Banks views her single status as an opportunity rather than a limitation. She continues to attract attention as a prominent figure in the modeling industry.

Her comments provide insight into the expectations of successful women seeking relationships later in life. She remains focused on finding a compatible partner who meets her criteria for maturity and stability.