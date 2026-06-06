NAO Report Sparks Calls for Andrew's Financial Disclosure Over Sublet Profits

National Audit Office findings reveal Prince Andrew's rent-free Royal Lodge residence and sublet profits, prompting transparency demands and exposing broader royal housing subsidies for non-working members.

A recent report by the National Audit Office has reignited debate over financial transparency within the Royal Family, focusing on former Duke of York Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The report detailed that Andrew lived rent-free at Royal Lodge in Windsor and was permitted to sublet three cottages on the estate to staff, keeping the rental profits. The arrangement, part of a prior agreement with the Crown Estate, was described by sources close to Andrew as intended solely to cover maintenance and running costs, not for personal gain.

However, the NAO stated that specific financial figures were not disclosed because the deals were considered private, preventing independent verification. Campaigners are now demanding Andrew reveal the exact amounts earned from these sublets and return any profits to the Crown Estate. Baroness Margaret Hodge, former chair of the Public Accounts Committee, called the lack of disclosure 'shocking' and stressed the need for greater scrutiny, noting that the Crown Estate manages public assets and must protect taxpayer interests.

She emphasized that modern royalty requires proper transparency to maintain public respect and value. The controversy coincides with Andrew being photographed with a prominent purple bruise on his face; a associate attributed the mark to minor injuries possibly exacerbated by blood thinners, dismissing it as a health concern.

The NAO report also uncovered that Andrew's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, have not personally paid rent for their royal residences for nearly two decades, with costs covered historically by Queen Elizabeth and now by King Charles, despite their non-working royal status. Similarly, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent have enjoyed a heavily subsidized lease on a Kensington Palace apartment since 1978, originally paying only nominal weekly fees for utilities.

After public scrutiny, it was announced they would pay a market-rate rent of £120,000 annually, personally covered by the Queen until 2010 due to their lack of official duties. Crucially, the report reveals this subsidy was quietly continued by King Charles after the Queen's passing, honoring his mother's commitment to the elderly couple.

The NAO examined two key bodies: The Crown Estate (TCE), an independent public corporation managing a £13.4 billion property portfolio, which is mandated to secure the best price in transactions, including those with royal family members; and The Royal Household, which administers the Occupied Royal Palaces through the Sovereign Grant-government funding for royal duties and residence upkeep. The Royal Household manages 255 properties for royals, staff, and private tenants.

Additionally, the report disclosed that Princess Alexandra, another late Queen's cousin, rents a mansion in Richmond Park via a trust-negotiated lease with the Crown Estate extending to 2144, when she would be 207 years old. These findings underscore persistent questions about the financial arrangements supporting senior royals and the transparency of public funds tied to royal assets





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Prince Andrew National Audit Office Crown Estate Royal Lodge Sublet Profits Transparency Princess Beatrice Princess Eugenie Prince Michael Of Kent Princess Alexandra Sovereign Grant Royal Finances Baroness Margaret Hodge Kensington Palace Taxpayer Funding

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