NAO Report Reveals Prevent Programme Failures After 156 Crimes

A National Audit Office investigation finds 156 Prevent referrals led to serious crimes, including terrorism, exposing systemic flaws and prompting calls for Home Office reform.

A damning report published by the National Audit Office reveals that more than 150 individuals referred to the UK Government's anti-extremism programme went on to attempt or commit serious crimes. The investigation found that in the four years leading up to July of this year, 156 people referred to the Prevent initiative subsequently engaged in criminal activity.

Terrorism Offenses and Violent Crimes

The core data highlights a significant failure in the screening process, with 67 of these individuals committing or attempting terrorism-related offenses. These crimes included the preparation, encouragement, support, financing, or commission of terrorism, as well as membership in banned groups and the possession of terrorist materials. Additionally, 89 other individuals were involved in serious non-terrorism crimes, such as murder, grievous bodily harm, and weapons-related offenses, up to seven years after their initial referral to the flagship program.

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High-Profile Cases of Program Failure

The statistical findings raise serious questions about the effectiveness of Prevent following recent high-profile tragedies. The report details how Axel Rudakubana, the Southport attacker, was referred to the scheme three times between 2019 and 2021 due to interests in terrorist attacks and school shootings. Despite discussing the Manchester Arena bombing and expressing interest in stabbing people, Prevent prematurely closed its case on Rudakubana three years before he murdered three children in July 2024. The killer was 17 at the time of the attack on nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, and six-year-old Bebe King.

Similarly, the program faced criticism for its handling of Ali Harbi Ali, who fatally stabbed MP Sir David Amess in 2021. A previous review concluded that Ali was removed from Prevent too quickly, citing questionable decision-making and sub-optimal case handling. Ali, a supporter of Islamic State, killed the serving Conservative MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery event, exposing gaps in the system for individuals with clear ideological motivations.

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Surge in Referrals and Ideological Shifts

The landscape of referrals has changed dramatically in recent years. The National Audit Office recorded a record 10,293 referrals to Prevent in the twelve months to September 2025, marking a 39 percent surge following the Southport attack. However, the nature of these referrals has shifted. Less than a third, specifically 30 percent, could now be linked to a clear, dominant extremist ideology such as Islamist or Right-wing extremism. This is a sharp decline from 73 percent in the year ending September 2017.

Around 8 percent of referrals, roughly 823 individuals, were categorized as having a fascination with extreme violence or mass-casualty attacks without a clear ideology, mirroring the profile of Rudakubana. Despite this, more than three-quarters of the total 10,293 referrals, amounting to 78 percent, were dismissed because officials assessed the individuals as not being at risk of radicalization. The scale of referrals lacking specific ideology suggests that online content, particularly on social media, may be influencing young people differently than traditional extremist narratives.

Financial Mismanagement and Oversight Gaps

Beyond operational failures, the report criticizes the Home Office for significant financial mismanagement. The department underspent its £23.4 million Prevent budget by 28 percent due to administrative blunders, indicating poor resource allocation. Furthermore, the government failed to properly assess the effectiveness of Channel, the linked de-radicalization service designed to support individuals after a Prevent referral is upheld. Gareth Davies, head of the National Audit Office, stated that the Home Office must strengthen its financial management, oversight, and evaluation of the program.

In response to the findings, a Home Office spokesman defended the scheme, stating that Prevent plays a critical role in protecting the public by stopping people from being drawn into terrorism. The spokesperson noted that since 2015, the program has delivered interventions to support over 6,000 people away from violent ideologies. They highlighted recent changes, including strengthened responses to repeat referrals and the clarification that a clear identifiable ideology is not mandatory, aiming to ensure individuals at risk do not fall through system gaps.