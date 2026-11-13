NAO Report: 156 Prevent Referrals Led to Serious Crimes Including 67 Terror Offences

A National Audit Office report reveals 156 individuals referred to the Prevent programme committed or attempted serious crimes, including terrorism, raising questions about the scheme's effectiveness.

A damning National Audit Office report reveals that 156 individuals referred to the UK Prevent scheme committed serious crimes, with 67 linked to terrorism and two high-profile killers escaping the programme prematurely.

The investigation covers a four-year period ending in July 2024, exposing severe systemic failures in how the government handles radicalisation risks.

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Sixty-seven of those 156 individuals were linked to terrorism-related offences, including the preparation, encouragement, support, financing, or commission of terrorist acts.

These specific crimes also involved membership of banned groups, possession of terrorist materials, or the collection of information useful for terrorism.

A further 89 people committed or attempted serious non-terrorism offences such as murder, grievous bodily harm, and various weapons-related crimes.

The timeline of these crimes extended up to seven years after the individuals were initially referred to the flagship Prevent programme.

This long-term failure in risk assessment suggests the scheme struggled to identify evolving threats over extended periods.

The report highlights specific, tragic instances where the scheme failed to protect the public from known dangers.

Southport attacker Axel Rudakubana had his Prevent case prematurely closed three years before he murdered three children in July 2024.

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Rudakubana had been referred three times between 2019 and 2021 due to interests in terrorist attacks, yet officials concluded there was no evidence of a fixed ideology.

Rudakubana was 17 when he stabbed 11 children and two adults in July 2024, killing nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, and six-year-old Bebe King.

He had already discussed the Manchester Arena bombing and stabbing people when Prevent decided to end its involvement with him.

Similarly, Ali Harbi Ali, the killer of MP Sir David Amess, was removed from the Prevent programme too quickly.

Harbi Ali, a supporter of Islamic State, fatally stabbed the Conservative MP at a constituency surgery event in 2021.

A previous review noted questionable decision-making and sub-optimal handling of his case, proving that the premature closure had fatal consequences.

Referral patterns have shifted dramatically, with a record 10,293 referrals made in the 12 months to September 2025.

This represents a 39 per cent surge following the Southport attack, indicating a rapid escalation in public and institutional concerns.

However, only 30 per cent of these referrals could be linked to a clear, dominant extremist ideology such as Islamist or Right-wing extremism.

This figure has dropped significantly from 73 per cent in the year to September 2017, signaling a change in the nature of the threat.

Approximately 8 per cent of referrals, totaling roughly 823 individuals, were categorised as having a fascination with extreme violence or mass-casualty attacks without a clear ideology.

Despite these indicators, more than three-quarters of the total referrals were dismissed because officials assessed the individuals as not being at risk of radicalisation.

This suggests a significant gap in identifying risks posed by online content and social media influences that do not fit traditional ideological profiles.

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The National Audit Office criticised the Home Office for significant financial blunders and poor oversight of the programme.

The department underspent its £23.4 million Prevent budget by 28 per cent, indicating issues in fund allocation and resource management.

Additionally, the department failed to properly assess the effectiveness of Channel, the linked service designed to de-radicalise individuals whose Prevent referrals were upheld.

Gareth Davies, head of the National Audit Office, stated that the Home Office needs to strengthen its financial management, oversight, and evaluation of the programme.

In response, a Home Office spokesman argued that Prevent plays a critical role in protecting the public from being drawn into terrorism.

The department highlighted that since 2015, the scheme has delivered interventions to support over 6,000 people away from violent ideologies.

They noted recent changes to strengthen the response to repeat referrals and clarified that a clear identifiable ideology is not mandatory.

The scale of referrals without a specific ideology suggests growing numbers of young people could be having their minds poisoned by online content.

Social media platforms are increasingly used to radicalise individuals who may not hold traditional extremist views but are drawn to extreme violence.

The home department confirmed it has made significant changes to strengthen Prevent over recent years to address these gaps.

These changes include making it clearer that people at risk do not fall through the system even without a fixed ideology.

The damning findings from this report will likely trigger a major review of how risk is assessed in counter-terrorism strategies.

Public safety remains the primary concern as the government attempts to balance early intervention with effective risk management.

The failure to stop individuals like Rudakubana and Harbi Ali has led to renewed calls for stricter oversight and better training for frontline staff.

The National Audit Office's criticisms underscore the urgent need for improved financial and operational management within the Prevent initiative.