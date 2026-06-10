NAO Internship Policy Sparks Controversy Over 'Positive Action' Clauses

A government watchdog faces backlash for limiting a paid internship to black, female, or low-income candidates, with critics decrying discrimination against white middle-class males.

A government spending watchdog has ignited a firestorm of controversy by announcing that only black, female, or impoverished candidates will be considered for a taxpayer-funded paid internship.

The National Audit Office (NAO) internship, which pays £25,089 for a six-week position, is designed to support 'diverse talent' and address under-representation in the audit sector. However, critics argue that the policy amounts to blatant discrimination against white middle-class males, who are effectively barred from applying regardless of their qualifications or merit. The internship also includes networking opportunities and mentorship from experienced colleagues, avenues of career advancement that critics say are being unfairly restricted based on race and gender.

The NAO defends its internship as a form of 'positive action' permitted under the Equality Act 2010, which allows public bodies to take targeted measures to address disadvantage or under-representation of certain groups. An NAO spokesman stated that the internship 'opens doors to people who are under-represented in the sector including anyone from less affluent backgrounds.

' However, this has not quelled accusations of racism and sexism. Reform UK Shadow Home Secretary Zia Yusuf called the policy 'blatant discrimination' and insisted that job opportunities should be determined solely 'on merit.

' Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman went further, claiming that 'anti-white racism and anti-male sexism' are enabled by the Equalities Act, and pledged that a Reform UK government would repeal the law to uphold meritocracy in the workplace. The controversy has amplified broader debates about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies in Britain.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has made eliminating DEI measures a central campaign issue, arguing that such policies create a 'two-tier' justice system that disadvantages native white Britons. The NAO internship case has become a flashpoint for these tensions, with critics pointing to recent high-profile cases of alleged racial bias in law enforcement as evidence of a systemic problem.

Reform UK maintains that all hiring and promotion decisions should be based on individual merit, not group identity, and that the current legal framework encourages discrimination against certain groups. As the debate rages, the NAO has not indicated any plans to change its internship criteria, leaving the issue unresolved





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