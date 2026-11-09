NANPA 2027 Showcase Winners Announced

NANPA 2027 Showcase reveals Cissy Beasley as Best in Show winner with macro shot, alongside category champions in birds, mammals, and landscapes from global photographers.

The North American Nature Photography Association (NANPA) officially unveiled the winning photographs from its annual 2027 Showcase, highlighting exceptional images of wildlife, landscapes, and natural phenomena from around the world. The top honor, Best In Show, was awarded to Texas-based photographer Cissy Beasley for a macro shot titled "Slaying Dragons," which captures a leopard frog catching a dragonfly in mid-air. This event showcases the highest level of achievement in nature photography, featuring winners, runners-up, and Judges' Choice honorees across eight distinct categories.

Cissy Beasley Wins Best In Show

Cissy Beasley secured the 2027 Best In Show title with her image taken in Starr County, Texas, under the Macro / Micro / All Other category. The photograph depicts a springy and ambitious leopard frog leaping to snatch an Eastern Pondhawk dragonfly from the air. Beasley described the moment as the culmination of many attempts, noting that the frog finally scored after trying to catch dragonflies from perches or mid-air over and over again. The winning image features suspended water droplets and an exceptional pose, capturing the precise moment the frog used its long, sticky tongue to secure its prey.

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Top Photographers in Bird Category

Charles Janson took the Birds category win with "Woodpecker Explosion," an action-packed photo of a male Pileated Woodpecker hammering at a dead Ponderosa Pine tree near Poulson, Montana. The first runner-up in this category went to Harry Lerner for "Testing the Waters," featuring a bird at Volunteer Point in the Falkland Islands. Bruce Leventhal received the Judges' Choice award for "Tiny Fish in Large Beak," a striking image captured in Moss Landing, California. These selections highlight the diversity of avian behavior and environments celebrated by the association this year.

Mammals and Landscapes Take Center Stage

In the Mammals category, Kevin Lohman won Best in Category with "Standing Ground," a stunning silhouette of a pair of polar bears clashing in Churchill, Manitoba, Canada, against beautiful backlight. Thomas DeLiberto earned the Judges' Choice award for "Jon Snow," taken at Mt. Blue Sky in Colorado. For the 'Scapes category, John Benford won top marks with "Castle Geyser at Night" in Yellowstone National Park. Jacqueline Schletter was named First Runner-Up for "Ancient Ice" at LeConte Glacier, while Marti Phillips received Judges' Choice for "Alone in a Crowd" in Joshua Tree National Park, California.

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Conservation and Creative Angles Win Awards

The Conservation category presented an emotional range of images, with Graham Gerdeman winning for "Owl Cemetery" in Nashville, Tennessee. The photo shows a dead Great Horned Owl lying face down in a puddle at a city cemetery, marking the second such owl found there. No necropsy was performed despite the site's proximity to industrial areas. Rona Neri received First Runner-Up for "Tender" in Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, Costa Rica, and Bruce D Taubert won Judges' Choice for "Collecting Doomed Frogs" at Cienega Ranch, Arizona. In the Altered Reality category, Dave Hattori won Best in Category for "So Fancy" in Queenstown, New Zealand, a heavily edited Photoshop creation. Nathan Myhrvold was First Runner-Up for "Air Traffic" in Norway, a composite of 139 photos, and Melissa Needle won Judges' Choice for "Metallic Leaf" in Hawaii.

Comedy and Humor Category Highlights

The Comedy / Humor category delivered laughter with Kevin Lohman's winning photo, "Are You Kidding Me?" taken in Santa Cruz, California. The image shows a seven-week-old Great Horned Owl fledgling looking shocked as a gray squirrel jumped at it. Lohman noted that while the owl fell off its perch, it was unharmed. "Stealthy Moose" from Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, was also featured in this category, rounding out a showcase that balances serious conservation themes with lighthearted wildlife moments.