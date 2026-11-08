Nanny's Final Call Revealed Before Fatal Learjet Crash in Florida

Sister of Anita Maria Cetina shares emotional details of final video call before the Learjet crash in Florida that killed nine people, including the Robinson family.

The sister of Anita Maria Cetina has revealed heartbreaking details of the final moments before the Learjet crash near West Palm Beach, Florida, that claimed nine lives last Sunday. Cetina, a 24-year-old nanny for the Robinson family, made a video call to her sister Angie Ramirez Cetina just moments before the aircraft departed for the Bahamas from Austin, Texas.

Final Video Call Before Crash

Cetina appeared joyful during the conversation, showing her sister the private jet and the children she was caring for before the tragic journey began. She expressed deep enthusiasm for the trip, noting that this was her first visit to the Bahamas and that she considered her work with the Robinson family a pleasure rather than a chore. Her sister stated that Cetina loved the children, Emma and Charlie, and held the entire family in high regard.

Also read Grieving father of Florida Learjet co-pilot defends his daughter's reputation after crash

Angie Ramirez Cetina described the bond she shared with her sibling as inseparable and mentioned that she initially refused to believe the destroyed plane footage she saw contained her sister. It was only after their mother confirmed the identity of the victims that the family accepted the reality of the tragedy. Cetina was only weeks away from celebrating her 25th birthday when the fatal accident occurred.

Investigation Into Cause of Crash

Authorities are currently working to determine the precise mechanical or operational cause behind the disaster. The crash resulted in the deaths of all nine individuals on board, including pilot Jeffrey Gregory, 55, and co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras. The passengers included Adam Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, their two young children, and two friends of the family, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr.

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Investigators are examining flight data and cockpit voice recordings to piece together the sequence of events. The aircraft nosedived into the ground, creating a massive crater surrounded by scattered wreckage. The incident has drawn significant attention due to the high-profile nature of the passengers and the dramatic final communications recorded during the descent.

Audio Reveals Desperate Emergency

Recoirdings from air traffic control provide a harrowing account of the final seconds of the flight. Co-pilot Filgueiras declared an emergency as the jet entered an overspeed condition. She reported a descent rate of 10,000 feet per minute, which quickly accelerated to 20,000 feet per minute before the crew lost control.

Filgueiras informed controllers that the aircraft was banking at a 60-degree angle, indicating the wings were nearly vertical. The pilot described descending at 22,000 feet per minute before screaming that they were out of time. The audio captures the desperation of the crew as they attempted to stabilize the aircraft during the fatal fall.

Impact on Florida Community

Residents in West Palm Beach reported feeling the explosion and hearing the crash from the ground. Many called 911 with reports of a loud bang and seeing sparks and smoke in the sky. Some witnesses initially feared the sound was caused by a bomb or rocket due to the intensity of the blast and the shaking of their homes.

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The tragedy has left the local community in shock and mourning. The detailed accounts from survivors on the ground and the final calls from the victims provide a poignant look at the sudden loss of life. Authorities continue to process the scene and gather evidence to support the ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash.