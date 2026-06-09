Nandy accuses Labour MP of 'breathtaking arrogance' in live TV clash over Burnham

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy clashed with Labour MP Clive Lewis during an ITV interview, accusing him of arrogance for discussing the Makerfield by-election without visiting the constituency. The exchange highlights internal party tensions as Andy Burnham's potential leadership challenge looms.

A Cabinet minister has clashed brutally with an Andy Burnham ally in a live TV interview. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy accused Labour MP Clive Lewis of 'breathtaking arrogance' as they traded blows.

The open warfare on ITV's Peston programme underlines the seething tensions in the party, as Keir Starmer's grip on power loosens. The backbencher had been opining on how voters in the Makerfield by-election were responding to Mr Burnham when Ms Nandy jumped in to point out he had not even visited the seat. The minister - who represents nearby Wigan - said: 'You've never been! I live there...

' Mr Lewis said Labour was 'toxic'. 'You've seen the literature, it's Andy Burnham, it's not about the Labour Party because it's the only way we're going to win the by-election,' he said. When a clearly incensed Ms Nandy repeated her objection, Mr Lewis said: 'I've got eyes, I've got ears, I can read, I can listen.

' Ms Nandy shot back: 'Well you can't listen if you haven't been and spoken to anyone. ' Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy accused Labour MP Clive Lewis of 'breathtaking arrogance' as they traded blows Mr Lewis had been opining on how voters in the Makerfield by-election were responding to Mr Burnham when Ms Nandy jumped in to point out he had not even visited the seat Mr Lewis - a Left-winger who once suggested he could stand down in Norwich to let Mr Burnham become an MP again - said he was 'going up tomorrow and I know this for a fact'.

'Andy Burnham is making inroads because he's the insurgent,' he added, arguing that Sir Keir had his chance and failed. But the minister replied: 'This is precisely what I mean about the country being cut out of the conversation.

'You don't know about our community. You've never been, and there's a breathtaking arrogance to talking about what communities think and feel when you've never met a single one of them.

' Labour MPs and activists have been flooding the constituency as the critical contest enters its final stages. A poll last week suggested Mr Burnham is ten points ahead of his Reform rival, although the outcome could rest on whether Right-wing voters split to back the Restore candidate. The Greater Manchester mayor has insisted his campaign is 'on course'. Attention at Westminster is already turning to what Mr Burnham would do after his victory.

He has made little secret of his intention to seek the Labour leadership, even though Sir Keir has been vowing to fight on. Downing Street is plotting a blizzard of activity with a host of 'legacy' policies to improve the PM's standing with Labour MPs. Yesterday Sir Keir vowed legislation to stop children being able to send and receive nude images - unless tech firms act first.

However, there seems to be a divide among Mr Burnham's allies on the timing of any strike if he wins the by-election on June 18. Angela Rayner stoked speculation of an alliance with Andy Burnham as she took to the streets of Makerfield over the weekend Mr Burnham has made little secret of his intention to seek the Labour leadership, even though Sir Keir has been vowing to fight on Some are urging the former Cabinet minister to seize the initiative immediately, while others say he should wait until he is reestablished at Westminster.

Sir Keir made it known over the weekend that he is determined to take on any challenge to his position. Even if a contest is triggered the PM would be able to stand without needing to get 80 nominations from MPs - although many doubt he would want to go through the process of hustings. Former health secretary Wes Streeting has also indicated he wants to be a candidate.





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Lisa Nandy Clive Lewis Andy Burnham Labour Party Keir Starmer Makerfield By-Election

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