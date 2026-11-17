Representative-elect Scott Wiener said a ban is needed to restore trust in the Democratic Party and lawmakers in general.

A newly elected representative for California, who is taking the seat of House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, has joined dozens of fellow congressional freshmen in calling for tougher restrictions on stock trading by members of Congress.

Scott Wiener is the representative-elect for California’s 11th congressional district, having defeated fellow Democrat and San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan. He will represent most of San Francisco when his House term starts in January, replacing Pelosi, who is retiring after nearly four decades in Congress. Last November, Pelosi announced that she would not be seeking reelection at the end of her current term.

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This brings to a close a political career in which she led the party in the House for most of the 21st century. Pelosi’s finances have become a frequently discussed aspect of her record, however, given the considerable wealth she and her husband have accumulated during her time in office. And while the representative has in recent years supported efforts at congressional stock-trading reform, her past opposition to banning the practice has been a source of criticism.

It contrasts with the stance adopted by some newly elected members of the House.

"Proud to sign this letter by 50 freshmen pushing for a House rule to ban stock trading by members of Congress and their spouses," Wiener posted to X on Saturday. He linked to a letter that calls on Democratic leaders to "quickly adopt a rule barring members and their spouses from owning or trading stocks, commodities, futures, derivatives, and other related securities" with "limited exceptions.

" "For our democracy to succeed, we must restore people’s faith that government is working for *their* benefit and not for the personal benefit of members of Congress," Wiener added. Newsweek has contacted Wiener’s office via email for comment and awaits a response. When reached for comment on Wiener’s election and the letter, Pelosi’s communications director, Ian Krager, said: "Do your research before wasting my time.

" Krager, who served as communications director for Chan’s campaign, shared a link to a July 2025 statement from Pelosi. In this, she voiced support for the Halting Ownership and Non-Ethical Stock Transactions Act—a bill aimed at restricting stock trading by lawmakers.

Nancy Pelosi's Stock Trading A track record of Wall Street-beating returns has seen Pelosi’s net worth increase to an estimated $253.9 million as of October from $121 million in 2013; this is according to analysis of financial disclosures by the website Quiver Quantitative. And this record has resulted in significant criticism, much of it from the administration and President Donald Trump. He has alleged that Pelosi "became rich by having inside information.

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" Pelosi has, in response, accused Trump of "projecting," while calling the accusation of insider trading "ridiculous. " A spokesperson for the representative told Newsweek in July that Pelosi does not personally trade stocks—her portfolio being managed by her husband, the venture capitalist Paul Pelosi. The spokesperson added that Nancy Pelosi has no involvement in the trades attributed to her household. And, amid growing bipartisan pressure, Nancy Pelosi’s position on the issue evolved significantly since late 2021.

Then, she defended members of Congress trading individual stocks as fair part of a "free market economy" provided lawmakers disclosed their holdings. In mid-2025, Pelosi endorsed an amended version of the HONEST Act , introduced by Republican Senator Josh Hawley and originally named the PELOSI Act. Pelosi lauded the legislation for applying to the executive branch as well as members of Congress. The legislation stalled before final passage and never became law.

Who Is Scott Wiener? Wiener was first elected to the California State Senate in 2016, winning reelection in 2020 and 2024. Prior to this, he served as a member of the state’s board of supervisors. When he takes office in January, Wiener will be the first-ever openly LGBTQ+ member of Congress to represent San Francisco.

Wiener secured endorsements from California Attorney General Rob Bonta, a Democrat, and the San Francisco Chronicle. Pelosi endorsed Wiener’s rival in the race, but congratulated him on the victory.

"My office stands ready to assist in the transition, and I wish him success in service for the people of our city," she said in a statement on November 4. Wiener’s own financial disclosure, covering the period from January 2025 until April 14, 2026, lists up to $3.9 million worth of assets. These are primarily in diversified funds and retirement accounts.

Calls for Congressional Trading Ban Grow During their campaigns and since the midterms, many Democrats have made a congressional stock trading ban a priority in their messaging.

"We’re cleaning up the mess here in the Congress, with the executive branch, and at the Supreme Court, and that should begin by prohibiting members of Congress from trading stocks," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters at a press conference on November 12. There have been numerous attempts to effectively prohibit members of Congress from directly trading individual stocks; polls have consistently shown that significant and bipartisan majorities of Americans are in favor of such efforts.

"This is the most bipartisan momentum ever for banning congressional stock trading," Kedric Payne, vice president and Senior Director of Ethics at the Campaign Legal Center , told Newsweek. "Many lawmakers recognize that banning stock trading is one clear way to address voters' concern with corruption. It is hard to see how a lawmaker could convince voters that congressional stock trading is OK.

" "I sense there’s been some momentum for several years to try to ban trading by legislators who can influence business-relevant policy and therefore have access to potentially-profitable private information," Alan Jagolinzer, a professor of Financial Accounting at Cambridge University’s Cambridge Judge Business School, told Newsweek. Jagolinzer said that the midterms had "signaled a profound demand for accountability for political corruption.

" Despite research indicating that concerns over congressional trading "are potentially overblown on average," he added that "it is always safest for senior government leaders to avoid actual and perceived financial conflicts of interest, using tools like blind trusts or restrictions toward aggregate portfolio investment. " The November 12 letter, signed by 50 first-time members of Congress, said that a ban on stock trading "will not fix Washington, but it is the fastest way to show voters we heard them.

" "It’s long past time to ban congressional stock trading, and our incoming Congress is wasting no time getting to work," Cat Conley, the Democratic Representative-elect for New York’s 17th district, wrote on X. "Proud to be part of this push to change the rules and root out corruption. This is just the start.

" Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Daniel Orton and James Debenscongressional district, having defeated fellow Democrat and San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan. He will represent most of San Francisco when his House term starts in January, replacing Pelosi, who is Last November, Pelosi announced that she would not be seeking reelection at the end of her current term.

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This brings to a close a political career in which she led the party in the House for most of the 21century. Pelosi’s finances have become a frequently discussed aspect of her record, however, given the considerable wealth she and her husband have accumulatedto banning the practice has been a source of criticism. It contrasts with the stance adopted by some newly elected members of the House.

"Proud to sign this letter by 50 freshmen pushing for a House rule to ban stock trading by members of Congress and their spouses," Wiener. He linked to a letter that calls on Democratic leaders to"quickly adopt a rule barring members and their spouses from owning or trading stocks, commodities, futures, derivatives, and other related securities" with"limited exceptions.

" "For our democracy to succeed, we must restore people’s faith that government is working for *their* benefit and not for the personal benefit of members of Congress," Wiener added. When reached for comment on Wiener’s election and the letter, Pelosi’s communications director, Ian Krager, said:"Do your research before wasting my time.

"from Pelosi. In this, she voiced support for the Halting Ownership and Non-Ethical Stock Transactions Act—a bill aimed at restricting stock trading by lawmakers.

A track record of Wall Street-beating returns has seen Pelosi’s net worth increase to an estimated $253.9 million as of October from $121 million in 2013; this is according to analysis of financial disclosures by the websitein July that Pelosi does not personally trade stocks—her portfolio being managed by her husband, the venture capitalist Paul Pelosi. The spokesperson added that Nancy Pelosi has no involvement in the trades attributed to her household.

And, amid growing bipartisan pressure, Nancy Pelosi’s position on the issue evolved significantly since late 2021. Then, she defended members of Congress trading individual stocks as fair part of a"free market economy" provided lawmakers disclosed their holdings. In mid-2025, Pelosi endorsed an amended version of the HONEST Act , introduced by Republican Senator Josh Hawley and originally named the PELOSI Act. Pelosi lauded the legislation for applying to the executive branch as well as members of Congress.

The legislation stalled before final passage and never became law. Wiener was first elected to the California State Senate in 2016, winning reelection in 2020 and 2024. Prior to this, he served as a member of the state’s board of supervisors. When he takes office in January, Wiener will be the first-ever openly LGBTQ+ member of Congress to represent San Francisco.

Pelosi endorsed Wiener’s rival in the race, but congratulated him on the victory.

"My office stands ready to assist in the transition, and I wish him success in service for the people of our city," she said in a, covering the period from January 2025 until April 14, 2026, lists up to $3.9 million worth of assets. These are primarily in diversified funds and retirement accounts.

"We’re cleaning up the mess here in the Congress, with the executive branch, and at the Supreme Court, and that should begin by prohibiting members of Congress from trading stocks," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries"This is the most bipartisan momentum ever for banning congressional stock trading," Kedric Payne, vice president and Senior Director of Ethics at the Campaign Legal Center , told"Many lawmakers recognize that banning stock trading is one clear way to address voters' concern with corruption. It is hard to see how a lawmaker could convince voters that congressional stock trading is OK.

""I sense there’s been some momentum for several years to try to ban trading by legislators who can influence business-relevant policy and therefore have access to potentially-profitable private information," Alan Jagolinzer, a professor of Financial Accounting at Cambridge University’s Cambridge Judge Business School, toldJagolinzer said that the midterms had"signaled a profound demand for accountability for political corruption. " Despite research indicating that concerns over congressional trading"are potentially overblown on average," he added that"it is always safest for senior government leaders to avoid actual and perceived financial conflicts of interest, using tools like blind trusts or restrictions toward aggregate portfolio investment.

" The November 12 letter, signed by 50 first-time members of Congress, said that a ban on stock trading"will not fix Washington, but it is the fastest way to show voters we heard them. " "It’s long past time to ban congressional stock trading, and our incoming Congress is wasting no time getting to work," Cat Conley, the Democratic Representative-elect for New York’s 17. "Proud to be part of this push to change the rules and root out corruption.

This is just the start. "