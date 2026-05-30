Nancy Mace Pushes Death Penalty for Child Rapists Act, Challenging Supreme Court Precedent

Rep. Nancy Mace introduces the Death Penalty for Child Rapists Act, authorizing capital punishment for child sexual abuse under federal and military law. The bill directly challenges the 2008 Supreme Court ruling in Kennedy v. Louisiana, which barred the death penalty for non-homicide child rape. Legal experts predict a contentious constitutional battle as the legislation advances.

New Legislation Targets Child Sex Offenders

The legislation also applies to child rape cases under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, marking a significant expansion of the death penalty's scope. In a press release, Mace stated, "We have zero mercy for child rapists. Those who prey on our most vulnerable deserve the harshest consequence we can deliver.

" The bill, introduced on February 26, 2026, is part of Mace's broader crusade for accountability, which includes demands for transparency in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Legal Hurdles: The 2008 Supreme Court Precedent

The bill is expected to face intense legal scrutiny due to the Supreme Court's 2008 ruling inKennedy v. Louisiana, which held that the death penalty for the rape of a child where the victim does not die violates the Eighth Amendment's prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

Mace did not directly address this precedent in her announcement, but the bill's language suggests a challenge to that ruling. Legal experts note that any attempt to expand capital punishment for non-homicide offenses would likely require the Supreme Court to overturn or narrowKennedy.

"No predator should be allowed to walk away from the most unthinkable crimes against children. This bill is simple. Rape a child and you don't get a second chance, you get the death penalty." — Rep. Nancy Mace

Political Context and Support

Mace's bill has garnered attention from conservative lawmakers and victims' rights advocates, who argue that the severity of child sexual abuse warrants the ultimate punishment.

The legislation builds on Mace's efforts to expose the Epstein network, where she has pushed for unredacted files and accountability for co-conspirators. However, the bill faces an uncertain path in Congress, where similar proposals have stalled amid constitutional concerns.

Personal History Informs Advocacy

Mace has been outspoken about her own experiences with sexual violence. In a dramatic House floor speech, she detailed allegations of rape and abuse, accusing South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson of delaying an investigation.

Wilson's office has denied the claims, calling them "categorically false.

" Mace's personal story has lent emotional weight to her legislative push, but it has also drawn scrutiny over the veracity of her allegations.

What the Bill Does

Amends Title 18 of the U.S. Code to authorize capital punishment for aggravated sexual abuse of a child, sexual abuse of a minor, and abusive sexual contact.

Amends the Uniform Code of Military Justice to permit the death penalty for rape of a child under Article 120b.

Applies to federal offenses and military courts-martial, covering both civilian and military perpetrators.

Broader Implications

The Death Penalty for Child Rapists Act reignites a national debate over capital punishment, particularly for crimes that do not result in death. Proponents argue that child rape is so heinous that it merits the death penalty, while opponents cite the risk of executing innocent individuals and the disproportionate impact on marginalized communities.

The bill's fate may hinge on the Supreme Court's willingness to revisit its 2008 precedent, especially given the current conservative majority. As the legislation moves forward, it will likely face hearings and legal challenges. For now, Mace's proposal underscores a growing push among some lawmakers to expand the death penalty's reach in response to high-profile cases of child sexual abuse.





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death penalty child rapists child sexual abuse Death Penalty for Child Rapists Act capital punishment Eighth Amendment Jeffrey Epstein federal law Uniform Code of Military Justice Kennedy v. Louisiana Supreme Court 2008 child rape victims rights conservative lawmakers Alan Wilson sexual violence

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