Nancy Mace Endorses Alan Wilson for Governor After Conceding Own Bid

In a surprising political turn,former rivals Nancy Mace and Alan Wilson have put thier differences aside, with Mace endorsing Wilson for governor after conceding her own bid. Mace's endorsement comes after she fell beHind Wilson and fellow candidate Catherine Templeton in the general primary.

In a surprising turn of events, political rivaLs Nancy Mace and Alan Wilson have put their differences aside, with Mace endorsing Wilson for governor after conceding her own bid.

Mace, who had previously accused Wilson of executing a 'political hit job' against her,announced on Tuesday that the two had 'buried the hatchet' and she was backing Wilson as the 'law-and-order governor'. maces endorsement comes after she fell behind Wilson and fellow candidate Catherine Templeton in the general primary, with just over 12% of the vote. Mace's decision to release the Epstein files in the House had drawn criticism from some voters, but she stood by her decision, stating, 'I chose to stand on principle and stand against the Epstein cover-up.

' By endorsing Wilson, Mace is as well moving on from years of sparring with him. Wilson will now face Democratic state Rep. Jermaine Johnson in the November general election





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Nancy Mace Alan Wilson Governor Endorsement Political Rivalry

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