Experts warn criminals use social media and open source information to find wealthy targets as wrench attacks surge 41% in early 2026, per Certik data.

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, experts are warning that criminals are increasingly sweeping the web for signs of wealth that could lead them to new victims.

"The bad guys in these cases and in many types of criminal cases utilize open source information and social media information to find their targets and the targets’ vulnerabilities, the pressure point," said Lisa J. Miller, a retired detective and law enforcement executive at theAttorney General's Office. "News releases from companies describing wealth, social media posts showing off big expenditures, big toys, big homes.

Many of us put at least some of our lives out there for everyone to see — and it’s usually the happiest part.

" Although wrench attacks can involve complicated crypto transactions, encrypted chats and conspiracies that may cross international borders, the concept is simple: A"mastermind" plans the attack remotely and hires local muscle to carry out a physical abduction, which involves threats and violence to extract ransom. Savannah Guthrie returned to"Today" after a two-month absence following the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, from their Arizona home amid a suspected kidnapping investigation.

, Miller said relatives of the real targets can sometimes be hurt in wrench attacks because they are more accessible than the public figures themselves.

"Nancy Guthrie could have been viewed by someone watching segment as a vulnerability, Savannah Guthrie's pressure point," Miller said. INTERNET USER SEARCHED FOR NANCY GUTHRIE'S ADDRESS AND DAUGHTER'S SALARY BEFORE 'TODAY' HOST'S MOTHER VANISHED Pima County deputies examine a flyer taped to the mailbox outside Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson, Ariz. , on Feb. 23, 2026. Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of"Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, is believed to have been abducted from her home in the early hours of Feb. 1.

"Protecting ourselves requires the usual things we have all been told about before — restrict your social media profiles, never post photos of your home, know who the audience is when you post pictures of your children, family, visible signs of financial security," Miller said. "Monitor your online presence when it comes to what data is available about you online.

" There are paid services that specialize in locking down your personal information as it appears online, she added, and some tech firms, such as "It’s all easier said than done because we live in an ever-increasing digital world, where more people know and have the skills to mine open source information to get data about you," Miller said. "And who hasn’t shared the pictures of the best and prettiest dogs in the world with people they love, or pics of their grandchildren?

""Safety in this digital world is very similar to advice I give women about their personal safety," she said. "Be aware. "A well-wisher signs a banner with a photo of Nancy Guthrie and the words"Bring her home" outside the KVOA newsroom in Tucson, Ariz. , on Feb. 12, 2026.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of journalist Savannah Guthrie, is missing from her Tucson home. NANCY GUTHRIE'S ALLEGED BITCOIN RANSOM COULD BE PAID IN MINUTES AS MONDAY DEADLINE APPROACHES: EXPERT "In more than half of those cases, the real target wasn’t the person taken," Miller explained, citing Certik's report on wrench attacks in the first four months of 2026.

A well-wisher places flowers outside the home of Nancy Guthrie in the Catalina Foothills of Tucson, Arizona, after her disappearance was reported on Feb. 11, 2026.

"The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has not received any reports reference 'wrench attacks' in our community," a spokesperson told Fox News Digital back in May. "The investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance remains active and ongoing. When there is a significant update, it will be shared publicly.

"Savannah Guthrie had often spoken of her Tucson roots, and"Today" ran segments highlighting her mother and favorite hometown haunts. But other wrench attack victims have had much lower profiles — yet still showed public displays of wealth that may have led attackers to them, Miller said. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos speaks to the media in Tucson, Ariz.

, on Feb. 3, 2026, about the search for Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of NBC host Savannah Guthrie.period of time," Miller said.

"That study very likely could have been to find her pressure point because she has security in her New York life and world. "her Nest doorbell camera could be the hired muscle, Miller said, with someone more sophisticated pulling the strings and the initial attempts to collect ransom. "Predators target others for a variety of reasons, and it is not the fault of the victim they were targeted by a monster who brought evil to their doorstep," Miller said.





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