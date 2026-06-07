Nancy Guthrie May Have Died Before She Even Left Her House as Detective Gives Grim Update on the 'Amount of Blood' at the Crime Scene

What's the latest in the investigation?

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Her Sister for ‘Publicly’ Snubbing Keith Urban—Faith Has Always Been a ‘Daddy’s Girl’. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the GoogleNancy Guthrie May Have Died Before She Even Left Her House as Detective Gives Grim Update on the ‘Amount of Blood’ at the Crime Scene Nancy Guthrie May Have Died Before She Even Left Her House as Detective Gives Grim Update on the ‘Amount of Blood’ at the Crime SceneKaty Perry & Justin Trudeau’s 1st Anniversary Plans Revealed After Sources Detail the ‘Huge Test’ Their Relationship Was Put Under, are varied. It’s been over four months since her disappearance, and the case remains open, but no suspect has been identified, and no motive has been disclosed.

All that’s known is that she was taken by a masked assailant sometime between the night of January 31 and the early hours of February 1. But what happened to her? Jon Buehler, who has served as a law enforcement consultant since his stint at the Modesto Police Department, spoke Nancy Guthrie Suspect Expected to ‘Come Clean’ as Case Reaches Pivotal 4-Month Mark: ‘People Start to Crack’“The reason I’m fearful she didn’t survive the abduction is kind of twofold.

No. 1, no instantaneous demand for a reward with indication that she’s fine and that they’ll release her. That’s a pretty big stretch there to think that she survived it,” he said.

“But the amount of blood that was present there in the front of the house suggests to me a wound that was bleeding a lot, probably not arterial, but bleeding a lot. And with poor health and age on a pacemaker in fear, and him trying to get her to comply, that’s why I just don’t think she survived it.

” There have been discussions over the past four months about whether Guthrie was abducted by just one person, or if multiple people participated. Buehler believes there was just one assailant.

“But because of that reward thing that really sticks with me, that’s some pretty expensive loyalty to have for somebody else,” Buehler said. “People that have independent wealth are not doing crimes like this. ”Even if someone does have information, Buehler said it might take a while for them to come forward.

“We had a random murder that went 11 years unsolved, and it was only because the one person that could give us the information was afraid to come forward, and it took 11 years for them to get over that fear,” he explained. there’s a big clue there that Nancy Guthrie probably didn’t walk out of her home. “I doubt that she walked out because there were no voids,” she said.

“So, let’s say the pattern of the blood is concentrated here, but the sphere is this big, it’s round, you would have a void here from one foot or from another foot or from something,” she explained. “There don’t appear to be any voids. ” O’Connell said the most likely scenario is that she didn’t walk out by herself.

“In my mind, she’s wrapped up in something and they’re carrying her out,” she said. A forensic pathologist who examined the crime scene photos said she was likely bleeding when she was taken.

“The nature of the blood spots with little pale centers or donut shapes is typical for drops that come from the nose or mouth, because they’re mixed with air,” Dr. Michael Baden explained to Fox News, per “These are not innocent droplets. From the shape, number of droplets, and the place of the droplets outside the house on the porch, they are entirely consistent and indicative of occurring during an abduction,” he added.

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Her Sister for ‘Publicly’ Snubbing Keith Urban—Faith Has Always Been a ‘Daddy’s Girl’Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Not ‘Willing to Commit’ to 1 Thing with Rumored Fiancé After Report She Was ‘Cutting’ a Friends Co-Star from Her WeddingThe Truth to Rumors Jennifer Lopez & Brett Goldstein Are Dating in Real Life After She Called Him the ‘Best Kisser’. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the GoogleSee Olivia Rodrigo Reunite With the Cure’s Robert Smith for New Song ‘What’s Wrong With Me’





StyleCaster / 🏆 104. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philadelphia police arrest man in connection with deadly May stabbingThe Philadelphia Police Department has arrested and charged a suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Joshua Toth last month.

Read more »

Rachel Morin's mom shares the detective's advice that kept her going before her daughter's killer was caughtRachel Morin's mother offers hope to Savannah Guthrie's family as Nancy Guthrie's abduction case remains unsolved after four difficult months.

Read more »

SpaceX May Not Be Forced Into Your Pension Fund After AllThe S&P Dow Jones Indices is keeping rules in place that prevent SpaceX from quickly joining the S&P 500 after its IPO.

Read more »

NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is set to launch on August 30NASA is targeting an August 30 launch for the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, which has 100 times Hubble’s field of view.

Read more »