Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope: Sunshade Integration Marks Key Milestone

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, named after NASA's first chief astronomer, is nearing completion. The successful integration of the sunshade and outer barrel assembly represents a significant step towards its groundbreaking mission of mapping the universe and exploring the mysteries of Dark Matter and cosmic expansion.

Technician Brenda Estavia is meticulously installing the innermost layer of the sunshade onto the deployable aperture cover structure of NASA ’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope . This intricate process marks a significant milestone in the Roman mission, bringing the telescope one step closer to its groundbreaking observations. Named after NASA ’s first chief astronomer, the “mother of the Hubble,” the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is poised to revolutionize our understanding of the cosmos.

Its panoramic field of view will be 200 times greater than Hubble’s infrared view, enabling the creation of the first wide-field maps of the Universe. These maps will be instrumental in helping astronomers unravel the mysteries of Dark Matter and cosmic expansion.The successful integration of the deployable sunshade and outer barrel assembly at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center signifies a major transition from fabrication to the assembly phase of the mission. This intricate structure will act as a shield, protecting the telescope from sunlight and maintaining a stable temperature, allowing it to capture high-resolution optical and infrared images of the distant universe. Roman’s advanced instruments are designed to be exceptionally sensitive to faint light sources, enabling the telescope to discern distant galaxies, dimmer stars, brown dwarfs, and the gas and dust that permeate interstellar space (ISM).The sunshield consists of two layers of reinforced thermal blankets that will remain folded during launch, enabling the telescope to fit within its payload fairing. Once in space, a system of three electronically triggered booms will deploy the sunshield. The outer barrel assembly, besides protecting the telescope from micrometeoroid impacts, will also prevent light contamination and maintain a stable temperature. This will be achieved through a series of heaters that prevent the telescope’s mirrors from experiencing temperature fluctuations that could cause expansion and contraction. Brian Simpson, Roman’s deployable aperture cover lead at NASA Goddard, emphasized the robustness of the sunshield, stating, “We’re prepared for micrometeoroid impacts that could occur in space, so the blanket is heavily fortified. One layer is even reinforced with Kevlar, the same thing that lines bulletproof vests. By placing some space in between the layers we reduce the risk that light would leak in, because it’s unlikely that the light would pass through both layers at the exact same points where the holes were.” This integration marks the successful completion of the Key Decision Point-D (KDP-D) milestone, paving the way for the subsequent integration and testing phases. The mission is on track for completion by fall 2026, with launch scheduled no later than May 2027. The sunshade and outer barrel assembly, built by Goddard engineers, have undergone extensive individual testing. Following the integration, engineers conducted a deployment test, verifying their seamless operation. Due to the sunshade’s design for space deployment, the system lacks the power to deploy under Earth’s gravity. Therefore, the test incorporated a gravity negation system to offset its weight.The next steps involve a thermal vacuum test to ensure the components function flawlessly in the extreme temperature and pressure conditions of space. Subsequently, a shake test will simulate the intense vibrations experienced during launch. The team aims to integrate these components with the rest of the observatory by the end of the year.The successful integration of the sunshade and outer barrel assembly is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the NASA Goddard team. Sheri Thorn, an aerospace engineer working on Roman’s sunshade, expressed her profound sense of accomplishment: “It’s been incredible to see these major components go from computer models to building and now integrating them. Since it’s all coming together at Goddard, we get a front row seat to the process. We’ve seen it mature, kind of like watching a child grow up, and it’s a really gratifying experience.”





