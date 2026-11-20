Juneau Afternoon featuring NAMI Juneau's Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event, November is National Family Caregivers Month, and UAS and its partnership with the Marine Debris Foundation.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event held by Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition, a program of NAMI Juneau. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, the actual day of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, AKA Survivors Day, from 11:30 a.m.to 1:30 p.m. at the Zach Gordon Youth Center.

Deborah Craig from the Juneau Commission on Aging shares details on National Family Caregivers Month, plus Transportation issues with Capital AKcess, and the recent AARP Caregivers Conference. UAS Chancellor Dr. Aparna Palmer and Emma Maxtitus share details on the Marine Debris Foundation operational HQ, plus other updates including Career Education and the UAS Theatre Club. Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.

Also read Survivors of Mike Lynch's Sinking Yacht Reveal Crew Negligence and Safety Failures

Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at Rasmuson awards 2026 Fellowships to five Juneau artists | Juneau Compost offers free pumpkin & leaf drop-off |"The SpongeBob Musical" from JDHS & Theatre at Latitude 58 Juneau Afternoon featuring Juneau's Rasmuson 2026 Fellowship awardees, Juneau Composts pumpkin and leaf collection, and"The SpongeBob Musical" continuing through this weekend.

Advertisement

'Girl Yeti and a Spaceship' film premiere | Juneau Legacy Challenge | Tidal Echoes seeks submissions | Multicultural Night at Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Juneau Afternoon featuring"Girl Yeti and a Spaceship," Juneau Community Foundation, Tidal Echoes seeking submissions, and Multi-Cultural Night at JDHS: Yadaa.at Kalé. Art songs and opera from the Philippines in 'Singing the Archipelago' | Evening at Egan lecture on Indigenous-Settler Coalitions in Desert Southwest Juneau Afternoon featuring"Singing the Archipelago" art songs and opera from the Philippines, plus the latest Evening at Egan lecture on Indigenous-settler coalitions.