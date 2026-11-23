Nameberry's 2025 prediction expects fictional-character names such as Evander, Thoren and Rune to rise as romance-fantasy fiction shapes baby name trends.

Nameberry's annual prediction, released in October 2025, forecasts a wave of baby names inspired by romance-fantasy fiction. Evander, Thoren and Rune are among the names the forecast suggests could appear in the coming years, as parents draw on books and screen stories when choosing names for newborns.

The clearest precedent is Cassian, a name that has already risen in popularity after its appearance in the 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' series. Nameberry expects a larger increase after 'A Court of Splintered Harmony' is released in October 2026, followed by 'A Court of Forgotten Melody', due out in January 2027.

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How Romance-Fantasy Fiction Could Shape Future Baby Names

Nameberry's forecast rests on the idea that a name already gaining traction can accelerate when a new book in the same series reaches readers. Cassian is cited as evidence that this pattern has already happened once.

The release calendar gives the prediction its timeline. Parents choosing names in the years after 'A Court of Splintered Harmony' arrives in October 2026, and after 'A Court of Forgotten Melody' arrives in January 2027, are the group the forecast most directly describes.

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Why Parents Name Children After Fictional Characters

According to the source, naming a child after a fictional character is not uncommon across television, movies and books. Parents may do so to embody a beloved character, to show enthusiasm for a fandom, or simply because they appreciate a distinctive name.

The source gives a celebrity example. Nicolas Cage's son is named Kal-El, after the Kryptonian birth name of Superman, a choice that shows how a fictional origin can become a family name.

The list's compilers also acknowledge limits. Some names, such as William or Zoe, were in use before the shows referenced in the list, or may be popular for other reasons. Some names were randomly picked or had no published backstory, so the list does not claim a single cause for every name's popularity.

Doctor Who, Barbarella and Battlestar Galactica Name Entries

The Amelia entry ranks at number 205, with 1,497 babies born. Its meaning is an English form of the Old French name Amee, meaning beloved, a vernacular form of the Latin Amata.

Amelia Pond was the companion of the Eleventh Doctor on the BBC One series 'Doctor Who'. She shortened her name to Amy after first meeting the Doctor as a child, when the TARDIS crashed in her backyard. The source notes the Doctor's brief trip actually lasted 12 years in Amelia's time.

The Barbarella entry has data not available, because 4 or fewer babies were born. The name is a version of Barbara, derived from the Greek barbaros meaning foreign, and its exact origin is unclear. Possible readings include a feminization of Barbarian and the translation foreign goddess or beautiful foreign maiden.

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The Battlestar Galactica entry ranks at number 2,658, with 46 babies born. Its meaning is a short form of William, from the Germanic Willahelm, built from the elements will and helm. The source links the entry to Commander Adama, a former shuttle and fighter pilot on the Syfy series 'Battlestar Galactica'.

In the reimagined series, Adama commanded a ship scheduled to be decommissioned and turned into a museum ship when the Cylons attacked the Twelve Colonies. It was the only ship without a networked computer-controlled navigation system, a choice tied to Adama's distrust of automation. That made it the only Battlestar able to respond.

The Elizabeth diminutive entry has a rank of not applicable, because 4 or fewer babies were born. The name comes from a child's pronunciation of the final syllable of Elizabeth, which derives from the Greek Elisabet and the Hebrew Elisheva, meaning my God is an oath.

Forecast Limits and Dates to Track

The list's rankings are uneven. Some entries show precise birth counts, while others show data not available or not applicable because 4 or fewer babies were born. Readers should treat the rankings as a snapshot rather than a complete record of naming trends.

The forecast's main milestones are fixed in the source: the October 2025 release of Nameberry's prediction, the October 2026 release of 'A Court of Splintered Harmony', and the January 2027 release of 'A Court of Forgotten Melody'. Those dates define when the predicted increase in names such as Evander, Thoren and Rune is expected to be tested.