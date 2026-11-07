Naked woman found stabbed to death at New York City massage parlor: report

A naked woman was found stabbed to death inside a New York massage parlor, with investigators searching for a suspect, according to authorities and reports.

FILE - Onlookers and police line the streets and avenues in Manhattan to watch as President Donald Trump's motorcade moves through the city on September 21, 2026 in New York City.

A naked woman was found stabbed to death inside a New York massage parlor, with investigators searching for a suspect, according to authorities and reports. The New York Police Department in a statement said officers responded to a 911 call on Friday around 4:30 p.m. and found the unidentified woman unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds.

Also read New York City’s Pied-À-Terre Tax Moves Ahead After Court Ruling

Emergency medical workers pronounced her dead at the scene, NYPD said, adding that the city's medical examiner will determine the cause of death. , citing police and other sources, reported that the woman was found naked inside a massage parlor in Flushing's Koreatown. The media outlet reported that investigators were looking for a heavyset man, about 6-foot-2, who was seen leaving the business while holding a garbage bag.reported that the storefront appeared to advertise massage services.

Advertisement

Residents told the station that the business had previously appeared vacant. Man sentenced to 60 years for 2006 shooting in Tacoma, has sentence reduced to 20 years A man who was originally sentenced to more than 60 years in prison for a deadly shooting in Tacoma in 2006 had that sentence reduced to 20 years Friday. Gov.

Bob Ferguson has signed an executive order aimed at streamlining Washington state regulations, including a six-month pause on new agency rulemaking that woThe two Spokane County sheriff's deputies who died after being shot while trying to rescue a possible hostage during a domestic violence shooting in SpokaneBellevue fire crews rescued two window washers stuck at the 39th floor of a downtown high-rise building Friday evening. One of the workers called 911 at about 4Rapper Macklemore said his "Free Palestine" tour has been denied dates at nine U.S. venues, including Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.