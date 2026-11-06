Malaysia Ex-PM Najib Razak Pays $12 Million Fine to Begin House Arrest

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has paid a 50 million ringgit fine to secure a royal pardon allowing house arrest, ending his time in prison after the 1MDB scandal. This move follows the closure of the UMNO solidarity fund.

Malaysia n former Prime Minister Najib Razak has officially completed the payment of a 50 million ringgit fine, equivalent to approximately 12 million US dollars. This critical financial settlement satisfies the primary condition of the conditional royal pardon granted by King Sultan Ibrahim. The United Malays National Organisation confirmed the transaction was finalized early Friday morning. This payment clears the path for the 73-year-old politician to begin serving his sentence under house arrest instead of in prison.

The United Malays National Organisation stated that all payment processes to the Kuala Lumpur High Court were completed this morning. The party also announced the immediate closure of the Najib Razak Solidarity Fund. This fund had been established to collect public contributions specifically to cover the substantial penalty. The closure marks the end of a major fundraising campaign that has been active since the fine was initially imposed.

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Ahmad Lutfi Azhar, a senior aide to the former prime minister, confirmed that the payment has been fully settled. He stated that officials are now waiting for the Kuala Lumpur High Court to issue the formal transfer papers. These documents are required to officially move Najib Razak from prison to his residence. The transition to house arrest can proceed only after this documentation is released by the authorities.

The royal decree was issued in September to resolve the long-standing legal proceedings surrounding the 1MDB scandal. Najib Razak was convicted and jailed for his central role in the corruption case involving the now-defunct sovereign wealth fund. The pardon allows him to serve the remainder of his 15-year sentence at home. This decision represents a significant shift in the legal status of the former leader.

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Security protocols were significantly heightened in preparation for the former prime minister's return to his residence. As of noon, the road leading to his home was cordoned off by police authorities. Yellow police tape and traffic cones were used to block public access to the area immediately surrounding the house.

Police stationed patrol cars and vans nearby to manage the situation and ensure public safety. Law enforcement agencies also set up two tents near the entrance to the road for crowd control purposes. These measures were designed to handle potential crowds as the public reacted to the news. The heavy police presence underscores the sensitivity of the case in Malaysia.

The situation remains under close observation as authorities ensure order is maintained during this transitional period. The completion of the fine payment removes the final financial barrier to the execution of the royal pardon. Najib Razak is now legally cleared to await his transfer to house arrest status. The United Malays National Organisation has ceased its financial support for the fine.

This development concludes a significant chapter in the legal saga surrounding the 1MDB financial scandal. The payment of the 50 million ringgit fine demonstrates compliance with the terms set by the monarchy. The former prime minister is expected to remain at his residence under strict conditions. The closure of the solidarity fund signals the end of the party's direct financial involvement in the legal penalty.