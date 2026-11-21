Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and college football, with work featured on Georgia Tech On SI and across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza rolls out to pass against Clemson during the first quarter of ACC football at Memorial Stadium Saturday, November 14, 20266.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectNajeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets.

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Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.