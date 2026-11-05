Nagira Marimo's Romance Novel Claims First No. 1 Spot on Book Hot 100

Nagira Marimo's 2022 romance novel secures its first number one position on the Book Hot 100 chart following its live-action film release and sustained library loan popularity.

Nagira Marimo's 2022 romance novel has officially secured its first number one position on the Book Hot 100 chart. This milestone was reached during the 51st week of the book's presence on the rankings. The climb to the top spot was significantly accelerated by the successful launch of its live-action film adaptation, which opened in theaters on October 9. The movie stars Ryusei Yokohama and Suzu Hirose, bringing new attention to the literary work.

Chart Mechanics and Score Breakdown

The Book Hot 100 is a comprehensive chart that aggregates data from physical books, e-books, library subscriptions, and social media buzz. The tracking period for this specific weekly list covers the dates from October 26 to November 1. To reach the number one spot, a title must balance its performance across five distinct metrics: brick-and-mortar sales, e-commerce, e-books, subscriptions, and social media engagement.

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Nagira's novel achieved this balance by placing number one in the subscriptions metric. It also secured the number two position in both brick-and-mortar and social media categories. The title finished at number twelve in the e-commerce sector. This well-rounded performance across different distribution channels allowed the book to earn the top ranking for the first time since its release.

Competitor Rankings and New Entrants

While Nagira took the top spot, other significant titles moved within the top three of the chart. A paperback edition released on October 15 entered the top three for the first time. This new entry claims the number two position, marking its first appearance in the highest tier of the rankings.

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Vol. 8 of the manga adaptation of Wakatsu Yatsuki's isekai BL novel also performed strongly. Vol. 109 of a separate series came in at number five, after previously hitting number one two weeks prior. Last week's number one, a work by Mizuho Kusanagi, dropped from the top position, indicating a competitive and shifting landscape in the weekly sales data.

Celebrating Over a Year of Longevity

The achievement is particularly notable for the longevity of the novel. It took fifty-one weeks on the chart to reach the number one spot. This indicates a steady and sustained interest in the title rather than a fleeting viral moment. The film adaptation, featuring actors Ryusei Yokohama and Suzu Hirose, acted as a catalyst for its recent resurgence.

In the weeks leading up to this top ranking, the book had been climbing back up the chart. It spent the three previous weeks in the top ten positions. This consistent presence in the upper echelon of the rankings demonstrated growing momentum. The final push to number one was fueled by the combined effect of the movie release and the paperback launch.

Industry Impact of Hybrid Success

This result highlights the growing importance of hybrid success in the publishing industry. The ability of a film adaptation to drive physical sales, digital subscriptions, and online discussion is a powerful metric. The data shows that the film release on October 9 had a direct and measurable impact on book sales metrics.

The chart also tracks niche genres effectively. The strong performance of the isekai BL novel manga adaptation shows demand for specialized content. Wakatsu Yatsuki's work remains relevant on the chart. This diversity in the top ten demonstrates the wide appeal of the current market.

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The Book Hot 100 continues to provide a detailed view of the publishing landscape. By combining five distinct metrics, it offers a more accurate picture of a title's true popularity than sales alone. The rankings from October 26 to November 1 reflect these complex interactions between media formats.

Future trends will likely continue to show the influence of screen adaptations. The success of Nagira Marimo's novel suggests that readers are eager to engage with stories that have multimedia presence. Publishers and studios will likely monitor these metrics closely to identify potential adaptation candidates.

The entry of new titles into the top three, such as the paperback release from October 15, shows the market remains dynamic. Established series like Vol. 109 also maintain high rankings, indicating strong fan loyalty. The drop of last week's number one, Mizuho Kusanagi's work, shows that the top spot is highly contested every week.

For consumers, the chart serves as a guide to popular culture. It reflects not just what people are buying, but what they are reading in libraries and discussing online. The balance of these metrics ensures that the chart represents broad cultural impact. The rise of Nagira's novel is a testament to its enduring appeal and effective marketing across multiple platforms.