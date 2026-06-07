Naga Munchetty Earns Thousands Beyond BBC Salary Amid Bullying Investigation

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty has earned additional income from external events, including a podcast and high‑profile speaking engagements, while facing a formal bullying investigation. Recent disclosures show she was paid up to £5,000 for a Soho House panel, up to £1,000 for a literature festival talk, and participated in a PR Network podcast series, all on top of her £360,000 BBC salary. Despite prior reprimands and a pending review, she continues to take on outside work under the BBC's strict guidelines.

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty has continued to earn substantial additional income outside her role at the BBC , even as a formal investigation into her conduct remains ongoing.

Recent disclosures reveal that in January and February 2026 she participated in three high‑profile external events, receiving payments that add up to thousands of pounds. These activities come amid scrutiny over her behaviour and a recent pay rise that sparked controversy. Munchetty, 51, received a £10,000 salary increase last year, taking her annual BBC pay to £360,000-a figure almost double that of her co‑host Charlie Stayt.

The increase was granted despite a prior reprimand related to allegations of bullying and a sex‑related comment. The BBC's quarterly register of top earners' external income shows that Munchetty has repeatedly appeared on the list, making her one of the corporation's highest‑paid stars to supplement her salary with outside work. In January, Munchetty hosted a panel discussion on access to the creative industries at Soho House in Manchester, an event linked to the BRIT Awards after‑party.

Attendees included Noel Gallagher and New Order's Peter Hook, along with Soho House CEO Andrew Carnie. She was paid up to £5,000 for the engagement. The following week she travelled to Dubai for the Emirates Festival of Literature, where she gave a talk based on her book 'It's Probably Nothing', which examines healthcare experiences and gender bias in medicine.

Audience members paid £15 per ticket, and Munchetty received up to £1,000, though it is unclear whether travel and accommodation expenses were covered separately. In February, she contributed to The PR Network's 'Just Curious' podcast series, sharing insights on interviewing techniques and communication strategy. The episode was described as a masterclass in journalism, emphasising curiosity, analytical rigour and the discipline of asking the right questions.

The BBC permits presenters to undertake external work but requires management approval and strict adherence to rules on conflicts of interest, commercial endorsements and impartiality. Munchetty's continued outside earnings have drawn attention as the corporation conducts a formal investigation into her behaviour-a probe launched in November after further complaints emerged. Reports suggest she remains on air but now works under close supervision, interacting only with specific producers.

Her future at BBC Breakfast is considered uncertain, particularly with the recent resignation of former BBC News CEO Deborah Turness, an event some insiders link to the ongoing situation. The BBC has declined to comment on individual HR matters, while Munchetty's representatives have not publicly responded. The case highlights the tension between personal financial opportunities and editorial integrity within public‑service broadcasting





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