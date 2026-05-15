Nadiya Bychkova Shows Support for Tess Daly in Swimwear Brand Appearance

Nadiya Bychkova, a former Strictly Come Dancing star, models a bikini from Tess Daly's Naia Beach swimwear brand, expressing her feelings about the UK's lack of warmth. This follows the pair's longstanding support for each other, with Tess acknowledging Nadiya's impact on the show and the ballroom dancing world.

Nadiya Bychkova showed her support for her former Strictly Come Dancing co-star Tess Daly by modelling a bikini from her swimwear brand . The axed Strictly star, 36, shared a series of jaw-dropping snapshots from a sun-drenched holiday, flaunting her exceptional figure in a blue two-piece.

She also expressed her disappointment over the UK's lack of warm weather, writing 'Manifesting sunshine because GB forgot it's May'. Tess and Nadiya, who maintained a close bond while working together on Strictly, have always shown mutual support. Most recently, Tess expressed her own support for Nadiya after the latter confirmed her departure from the show. In the statement confirming Nadiya's exit, the BBC praised her 'inheritable' talent and dedication to the ballroom





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Strictly Come Dancing Tess Daly Nadiya Bychkova Swimwear Brand Expression Of Feelings British Weather BBC Nadia Bychkova On Strictly

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