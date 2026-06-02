Nadiya Bychkova Returns to Strictly Come Dancing

Nadiya Bychkova, a former Strictly Come Dancing professional, has revealed she is in talks to return to the show in a different capacity. She has expressed her pride for the new hosts, Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe, and Johannes Radebe, and is reportedly in advanced talks to appear on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. Nadiya was one of several pros to be dropped from the line-up in March, but has now spoken out about her future plans.

Axed Strictly Come Dancing professional Nadiya Bychkova has revealed she's already in talks to return to the show. Fans were left stunned back in March when the Ukrainian dancer, 36, as well as several other long-standing pros, was dropped from the line-up in a shake-up that followed the departures of hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

However, in her first interview since being axed, Nadiya has told how she's now in touch with producers to make her big comeback to the BBC series - albeit in a different capacity. The blonde bombshell gave her verdict on new hosts, which includes her fellow pro dancer Johannes Radebe alongside Emma Willis and Josh Widdicombe. Speaking to Hello magazine, Nadiya replied 'Absolutely' when quizzed on whether she'd consider returning to the much loved show, explaining: 'It is absolutely .

We are talking about, hopefully in the future, me coming and choreographing some of the pro numbers.

'The team have known for years how passionate I am about creating things and choreographing. Lots of producers came to watch shows that I did myself. This is the natural thing to do, because of what I love and what I want to do. It would be beautiful to see some of my creations and stories I want to tell through dance on Strictly one day.

' Nadiya has revealed she's already in talks to return to the show. Fans were left stunned back in March when the Ukrainian dancer, 36, as well as several other long-standing pros, was dropped from the line-up in a show shake-up.

Last month, it was revealed that Emma, Josh and Johannes would be taking over the helm from Tess and Claudia, and while the trio's new role triggered much debate from Strictly fans, Nadiya insisted they would 'bring something really fresh and exciting to the show'. As she expressed her pride for Johannes, she shared: 'It's lovely to see Johannes stepping into such a big role. I think audiences connect with him because he brings warmth, authenticity and joy.

Honestly, I think it's wonderful when dancers are given opportunities to grow beyond just one role. We all evolve creatively.

' The candid interview saw Nadiya admit to feeling 'emotional' at the end of the era, but insisted that it was a 'good' emotion as it now paves the way for the 'next thing that is coming'. And it appears that as well as a possible Strictly comeback, Nadiya's next big thing could be a stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, as she is reportedly in advanced talks to appear on the ITV show.

The Ukrainian professional is said to have 'impressed' ITV bosses and is at the top of their wish list for the jungle this year. A TV insider told The Sun: 'Nadiya has always been on the radar but has been unable to take part because of her commitment to Strictly. Now she's a free agent, the offers have been coming in thick and fast.

'She's had a number of chats about doing the jungle. Bosses are so impressed with her it's even been suggested she turns down other shows.

' Nadiya was just one of a slew of Strictly professionals to be given the boot this year, joining Karen Hauer, 43, Michelle Tsiakkas, 30, Luba Mushtuk, 36, and Gorka Marquez, 35. 'It is absolutely .

We are talking about, hopefully in the future, me coming and choreographing some of the pro numbers' After nine years on the show, partnering with celebrities including Dan Walker and Davood Ghadami, Nadiya shared the news of her exit on Instagram in March as she voiced her gratitude for everyone who had supported her.

'After nine wonderful years, this part of my journey with Strictly Come Dancing is evolving,' she penned. 'There is something truly special about being part of a programme that plays such a big part in so many people's lives, and I want to thank all those who have sent beautiful messages over the last few weeks and those who have voted, shouted, supported, celebrated and cheered during every series.

'Strictly has allowed me to discover new sides of myself, develop new skills, and evolve as an artist in ways I will always be grateful for. 'This isn't the end... I look forward to being part of the Strictly world for many years to come in ways I am beginning to explore.

' As she was flooded with supportive messages from her followers, Tess led the gushing comments, writing: 'Love you to bits. Beautiful inside and out.

' In a statement confirming Nadiya's exit, the BBC said: 'We would like to say a huge thank you to Nadiya Bychkova for her incredible contribution to Strictly Come Dancing. 'Since joining the show nine years ago, Nadiya has brought elegance, artistry and unwavering dedication to the ballroom, and she will always remain a cherished member of the Strictly family





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