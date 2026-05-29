Nadiya Bychkova Reportedly in Advanced Talks for I'm a Celebrity After Strictly Exit

Ukrainian dancer Nadiya Bychkova, who recently left Strictly Come Dancing after nine years, is said to be in advanced negotiations to join ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. TV insiders claim she has impressed executives and is now their top choice for the jungle, with multiple offers coming her way following her Strictly departure.

The expanding universe of 'I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

' continues to capture public imagination, not only through its daring Bushtucker trials but also via the high-profile celebrity line-ups that producers meticulously assemble each year. Recent industry speculation indicates that Ukrainian-born professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova, a well-known figure from 'Strictly Come Dancing', is in advanced negotiations to join the upcoming series of the ITV reality show. This potential casting follows her departure from the BBC's flagship dance programme after nine seasons, during which she became a household name.

Bychkova, aged 36, is reported to have made a strong impression on ITV executives during preliminary discussions, landing her at the top of their desired list for the jungle camp. An entertainment insider disclosed that while she had previously been unavailable due to her 'Strictly' commitments, her new status as a free agent has triggered a flurry of offers, with the jungle opportunity being a particularly compelling prospect for the network.

The narrative suggests her existing popularity, combined with her professional dance background and affable on-screen persona, aligns perfectly with the show's format, which thrives on charismatic participants who can engage viewers through both their challenges and interpersonal dynamics. Bychkova's exit from 'Strictly' was officially confirmed in March of this year. In an emotional Instagram post, she reflected on her nearly decade-long tenure, expressing profound gratitude for the experiences, skills, and personal growth the show afforded her.

She emphasized that while this chapter was closing, her connection to the 'Strictly' universe would endure in various forms. The BBC's official statement praised her as an exceptional talent, a consummate professional, and a cherished member of the 'Strictly' family, highlighting her elegance, artistry, and dedication. Her departure was part of a broader shake-up of the professional dancer lineup, with several other long-serving and newer pros also not returning for the next series.

This overhaul has opened new career avenues for those leaving, with the jungle show serving as a prominent next step for many looking to transition into more general entertainment programming. The news of Bychkova's potential participation has quickly become a talking point among fans of both shows, fueling debates about how her dance expertise and public persona might translate to the notoriously gritty and unpredictable environment of the Australian jungle.

Meanwhile, the 'Strictly' franchise itself is undergoing significant off-screen transformations, ensuring continued viewer interest despite the changing cast. The programme has announced a new hosting team, with Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe, and Josh Widdicombe taking over from the longstanding duo of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkelman. This change signals a shift in the show's on-screen dynamics.

Johannes Radebe, who is part of the new hosting roster, has publicly clarified that while he will no longer be a professional dancer on the show, he is not retiring from performing. In interviews, he affirmed his commitment to continue dancing in other capacities, stating that being completely removed from the dancefloor would be a 'travesty' for him. His comments underscore the deep personal attachment many professionals have to their art, even as they embrace new presenting roles.

Additionally, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and head judge Shirley Ballas are confirmed to return, providing continuity in the judging panel. Furthermore, bosses have hinted at the introduction of brand-new professional dancers in 2026, ensuring the show's classic element-the pairing of celebrities with pros-remains fresh and evolving.

These layered changes across multiple British entertainment pillars-with personnel moving between shows-demonstrate the interconnected nature of the industry and the strategic planning networks employ to maintain audience engagement through both familiar faces and new narratives





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