Nadiya Bychkova models Tess Daly's bikini and shows support for her former Strictly co-star

Nadiya Bychkova, a former Strictly Come Dancing star, models a bikini from Tess Daly's swimwear brand Naia Beach and expresses her support for her former co-star on Instagram.

Nadiya Bychkova showed her support for her former Strictly Come Dancing co-star Tess Daly , as she modelled a bikini from her swimwear brand . The axed Strictly star, 36, took to her Instagram to share a slew of jaw-dropping snaps on a sun-soaked holiday, flaunting her incredible figure in a blue two-piece.

Captioning the sensational throwback shots, Nadiya lamented the UK's lack of balmy weather, writing: 'Manifesting sunshine because GB forgot it's May'. While she took to her Story to reveal to her followers where to get her stylish bikini, tagging it as being from Tess' brand Naia Beach





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Nadiya Bychkova Tess Daly Strictly Come Dancing Swimwear Brand Naia Beach UK's Lack Of Balmy Weather

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