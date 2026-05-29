Nadiya Bychkova in Advanced Talks for I'm a Celebrity After Strictly Exit

Nadiya Bychkova, axed from Strictly Come Dancing, is reportedly in advanced talks to join I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! ITV bosses are impressed and have her at the top of their wish list.

Nadiya Bychkova , the Ukrainian professional dancer who was recently dropped from Strictly Come Dancing , is reportedly in advanced negotiations to join the cast of ITV 's I'm a Celebrity...

Get Me Out of Here!. According to insiders, the 36-year-old has impressed network executives and is now at the top of their wish list for the upcoming jungle series. A television insider told The Sun: 'Nadiya has always been on the radar but has been unable to take part because of her commitment to Strictly. Now she is a free agent, the offers have been coming in thick and fast.

She has had a number of chats about doing the jungle. Bosses are so impressed with her it has even been suggested she turns down other shows.

' Daily Mail has reached out to ITV and Nadiya's representatives for comment. Nadiya announced her departure from Strictly Come Dancing in March, after nine years on the show. During her tenure, she partnered with celebrities such as Dan Walker and Davood Ghadami. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she expressed gratitude to her supporters, writing: 'After nine wonderful years, this part of my journey with Strictly Come Dancing is evolving.

There is something truly special about being part of a programme that plays such a big part in so many people's lives, and I want to thank all those who have sent beautiful messages over the last few weeks and those who have voted, shouted, supported, celebrated and cheered during every series. Strictly has allowed me to discover new sides of myself, develop new skills, and evolve as an artist in ways I will always be grateful for.

This isn't the end... I look forward to being part of the Strictly world for many years to come in ways I am beginning to explore.

' The post was met with an outpouring of support, including from Strictly host Tess Daly, who commented: 'Love you to bits. Beautiful inside and out.

' The BBC also released a statement confirming Nadiya's exit, praising her contributions: 'We would like to say a huge thank you to Nadiya Bychkova for her incredible contribution to Strictly Come Dancing. Since joining the show nine years ago, Nadiya has brought elegance, artistry and unwavering dedication to the ballroom, and she will always remain a cherished member of the Strictly family.

Over the years, Nadiya has delivered countless memorable performances, showcasing not only her exceptional talents as a dancer and choreographer but also her brilliance as a teacher to all her celebrity partners. A consummate professional, Nadiya embodies the very best of what Strictly stands for. We are deeply grateful for everything she has given to the show and wish her every success for the future.

' Nadiya is one of several professionals who were let go this year, including Karen Hauer, Michelle Tsiakkas, Luba Mushtuk, and Gorka Marquez. Meanwhile, returning dancers include Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden, Johannes Radebe, Aljaž Škorjanec, Alexis Warr, and Vito Coppola, along with Nancy Xu, Katya Jones, Julian Caillon, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Jowita Przystał, Kai Widdrington, and Lauren Oakley.

In other Strictly news, bosses have unveiled a roster of new professional dancers set to join in 2026, while judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Shirley Ballas will return. The new hosting team for the flagship BBC show was announced last week: Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe, and Josh Widdicombe will take over the Latin and Ballroom dance programme in September, following the departure of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who co-hosted since 2014.

Johannes has confirmed that he will continue dancing on the show, telling The Sun: 'The question I am getting asked the most is, Are you not going to dance any more? Now listen, I am not hanging up my dancing shoes yet. I will definitely be throwing some shapes and moving my hips - I cannot not, that is my life. For it to be just taken away would be a travesty for me.

There is a plan in action, that is all I am going to say. You are going to see JoJo!

' In a behind-the-scenes clip on Strictly's Instagram story, Johannes and new co-star Josh discussed their excitement, with Josh saying: 'It does not feel real.





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