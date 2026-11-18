Former MP Nadine Dorries shares her strategy to rejuvenate at 70 using laser treatments and diet, avoiding surgery while embracing modern aesthetic technology.

Nadine Dorries is preparing to turn seventy with a focused strategy to reverse visible signs of aging, aiming to look and feel younger than she did at sixty-nine. The former Conservative MP and broadcaster has converted her apprehension about the milestone into a concrete action plan that combines professional aesthetic interventions with strict dietary and exercise regimens. Her goal is not to look unnatural but to maintain her vitality and appearance without resorting to invasive surgical procedures.

Nadine Dorries Reversing Biological Aging

Nadine Dorries describes the aging process as accelerating rapidly, noting that changes occur overnight and that previous beauty routines no longer provide lasting results. She has implemented a specific diet and exercise regime designed to biologically turn back the clock, promising to reveal the results of this intense period of self-improvement in the coming year. This foundational health approach supports her broader objective of feeling vibrant and energetic as she enters her eighth decade of life.

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She acknowledges the physical reality of aging, questioning whether facial lines were not present the night before and wondering why treatments like the Aquapure Hydradermabrasion Facial, which once provided a glow for two weeks, now last barely two days. The disappearance of volume in her cheeks and concerns about receding gums have prompted her to seek more effective solutions. These observations drive her current regimen, which prioritizes internal health alongside external maintenance to combat the natural decline associated with aging.

Embracing Non-Surgical Laser Technology

Nadine Dorries rejects the idea of undergoing radical surgical facelifts, citing the risks associated with general anesthesia and the desire to remain authentic. She specifically references the extreme measures taken by Kris Jenner, who looks similar in age to her daughter Kim Kardashian, as a standard she does not wish to emulate. Dorries values her natural features, including her plump lips and cheekbones inherited from her Irish and Scouse heritage, and refuses to subject herself to the surgeon's knife.

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Instead, she is turning to modern aesthetic clinics that offer laser technology as a revolutionary way to address spots and lines without cutting. This approach allows her to rejuvenate her skin safely and effectively, aligning with her belief that women should make the most of available anti-aging opportunities if they can afford them. The VISIA analysis, which uses multi-spectral lighting to examine both surface and deeper skin layers, plays a key role in this diagnostic and treatment process. This technology helps tailor treatments to her specific needs, ensuring targeted results without the downtime or risks of surgery.

Transparent Approach to Botox and Fillers

Nadine Dorries advocates for normalizing cosmetic treatments, arguing that there is no need for women to feel embarrassed about using Botox or fillers. She has been open about using Botox since her late forties and notes that many friends were doing the same in secret despite their initial shock at her candor. She maintains that these procedures do not make a person appear frivolous but are simply part of modern self-care and maintenance.

She regularly uses the smallest amount of filler to pad deeper lines in her top lip, a result she attributes partly to smoking during her nursing years in the seventies. However, she refuses to add volume to her lips themselves, criticizing the modern trend of swollen lips as ridiculous. This selective approach reflects her desire to enhance rather than alter her appearance, preserving her natural identity while smoothing out signs of wear.

Reflecting on Past Beauty Standards

Looking back, Nadine Dorries recalls a time when she was self-conscious about her naturally large lips, covering her mouth when laughing or speaking as a child. During the fifties, sun protection was limited to a mixture of olive oil and lemon juice, offering little defense against long-term damage. This historical context explains her current vigilance regarding skin health and sun damage, which she recognizes as a cumulative effect of her earlier lifestyle choices.

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Despite never spending years worrying about her looks due to a busy career and family life, she now champions the use of aesthetic technologies. She believes that refusing these tools would be a disservice to oneself, especially for women in the public eye where appearance holds significance. Her journey from neglect to proactive management illustrates a shift in perspective, viewing aging not as a decline to be mourned but as a phase to be actively and intelligently managed through science and self-discipline.