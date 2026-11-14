Nadex Certifies Shiba Inu Strike Event Contract for U.S. Market

The North American Derivatives Exchange has certified a new Shiba Inu swap, allowing regulated U.S. traders to speculate on SHIB price movements without holding the token.

The North American Derivatives Exchange has officially expanded its product offerings by certifying a new financial instrument tied to the meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu. This regulatory development marks a significant step in integrating popular digital assets into compliant U.S. financial markets.

Nadex Strike Event Certification Details

Nadex, which operates under the supervision of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, filed a self-certification for the Shiba Inu Strike Event Contract. The official notice was issued on November 10, 2026, establishing the legal framework for the new trading product. According to the exchange, trading for this specific contract commenced on or after November 13, 2026.

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The certification document, which is publicly accessible through the records of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, explicitly categorizes the Shiba Inu Strike Event Contract as a swap. This classification distinguishes it from traditional spot trading, allowing for more complex hedging and speculative strategies. The exchange utilizes this structure to offer traders exposure to price movements without requiring ownership of the underlying digital asset.

Ownership Shift Under Foris DAX Markets

It is important to note the current corporate structure of the exchange facilitating this listing. The North American Derivatives Exchange was acquired by Foris DAX Markets, an entity that operates as part of the broader Crypto.com ecosystem. This acquisition brings the Shiba Inu product under a new corporate umbrella while maintaining its status as a CFTC-regulated U.S. financial exchange. The change in ownership does not alter the regulatory compliance of the new contract, which remains bound by the same federal oversight standards.

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Community Reaction and Market Context

Kuro, a recognized community member within the Shiba Inu Japan ecosystem, publicly responded to the certification news. Kuro highlighted that SHIB has become the underlying asset for a new financial product within the U.S. regulated market. The community member emphasized that this development provides another avenue for SHIB to be utilized in American financial markets, alongside established assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

The ability to predict whether SHIB will exceed a certain price at a specified time represents a novel opportunity for retail and institutional participants. Kuro noted that this opens up further utility for the token beyond simple holding or peer-to-peer transfers. The inclusion of SHIB in the official records of the U.S. CFTC signals a growing institutional acceptance of meme-based cryptocurrencies as viable underlying assets for derivatives.

Price Impact and Macroeconomic Factors

Despite the positive regulatory news, the price of Shiba Inu experienced a decline in the immediate aftermath of the announcement. At the time of writing, SHIB was down 3.33 percent over the last 24 hours, trading at $0.00000414. This downward movement occurred amidst broader weakness in the cryptocurrency market, which has been influenced by strengthening macroeconomic indicators in the United States.

The U.S. dollar index reached its highest level since April 2025 on Friday, driven by hotter-than-expected inflation data released earlier in the week. This inflation report increased market expectations for further tightening by the Federal Reserve. As a result, Treasury yields rose and the value of the dollar strengthened, creating headwinds for risk assets including cryptocurrencies and gold. Traders should monitor how these macroeconomic pressures interact with the new derivative product in the coming weeks.