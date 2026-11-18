Wealth manager Nabila Habiby received a 28-month prison sentence for fraudulently pawning 37 artworks belonging to former footballer Edgar Davids worth £188,000.

Former Premier League footballer Edgar Davids has seen a trusted associate convicted of stealing and pawning a significant portion of his valuable art collection. Nabila Habiby, 39, a former wealth manager and friend of the Dutch star, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison for her crimes. The court hearing took place on Wednesday at Wood Green Crown Court in London, where Judge Alexander Jacobs delivered the verdict. Davids had entrusted Habiby with the care of his possessions when he relocated to a central London apartment in December 2014. Instead of safeguarding the items, she exploited his trust to secure loans by pledging his artwork as collateral.

Theft Mechanism And Fraud Details

Nabila Habiby gained access to Edgar Davids' mansion in Hadley Wood, North London, after he handed her the keys to the property. She subsequently removed 37 pieces of artwork from the residence and took them to pawn brokers. These actions resulted in her obtaining loans totaling £31,500 from two different brokerage firms. She falsely represented herself as the owner of these artworks, supporting her claims with doctored paperwork and a genuine invoice for one painting. The loans were issued in cash, and she failed to repay them by the agreed deadlines. Consequently, the brokers sold the artworks to recover their losses, dispersing the pieces to buyers across the globe. Davids believed the collection was secure in a Safestore storage locker in Enfield, North London, during this period.

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Discovery And Stakeholder Responses

The fraud was uncovered in 2017 when Davids received a message on Instagram from a buyer in Hong Kong. This individual had purchased a Paul Insect piece and noticed Davids' name on the back of the canvas, as the artist personalized each work when Davids bought them from New York's Opera Gallery between 2006 and 2012. Confused by the connection, the buyer reached out to the former footballer, who was unaware the items had been sold. Davids then reported the incident to the Metropolitan Police. Prosecutor Warwick Tatford stated that Habiby abused her position as a friend to steal 37 pieces. He noted that she had lived with Davids for a few months in 2014 and was employed by him, giving her significant access to his home and assets. Judge Alexander Jacobs remarked that Habiby viewed her relationship with Davids as sibling-like, making her betrayal particularly hurtful and difficult to comprehend.

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Sentencing And Recovery Status

Nabila Habiby pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud involving incidents in 2014 and 2016 last September. However, she spent months avoiding court proceedings from her home in Belgium, missing four hearings. Judge Jacobs ruled that she should be sentenced in her absence due to her failure to appear. He issued a warrant for her arrest, expecting her to be brought back from Belgium to the UK to serve the 28-month sentence. The judge described Habiby as someone who has a streak of dishonesty in her relationships with others. Regarding the stolen property, eleven of the paintings have been recovered by Edgar Davids. However, 25 paintings remain untraced after being sold off by the brokers. The total value of the art collection taken by Habiby was £188,000. The former Spurs midfielder, known for his aggressive tackling style, has now reopened the case for further investigation into the missing artworks.